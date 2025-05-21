‘Rock’ Solid At Regionals: 42 PRs achieved as Herders impress at 3A East finals, ready for State

Athletes have spent the past two months getting stronger, faster and better while collecting pre qualifications for State, and Glenrock High School track & field definitely notched its fair share. The final chance to qualify for the sport’s biggest event was last weekend and the Herders took full advantage of the opportunity, adding more State athletes and events May 19-20 at the 3A East Regionals in Buffalo.

The bus making the short trip west to Casper for State this week is a little more full thanks to a great day being a Herder. They now have 20 athletes headed the 3A championships in 31 combined events.

“Herder tracksters competed at a high level reaching 41 personal records. We had several athletes that even hit the automatic qualifying marks at regionals which saved our boys’ sprint medley relay and will give them a shot at redemption,” a proud coach Heath Hayes said. “We had three athletes move up into the school’s top 10 records and those being Brady Dona, Hayden Lythgoe and Taitum Helmey.”

The season has been nothing short of a huge success for the small, yet talented, growing and successful program. State will just be the icing on the cake for all Herders.

“We do visualization prior to meets and want our athletes to relax while we navigate them through the process of the competition, seeing other team colors, being successful in the their minds,” Hayes said. “While struggling during events they need to be reminded of what their goals were, what they visualized while knowing they can achieve great things. Several mentioned that they hit their mark that they visualized.”

Girls

Four of those with all-time best efforts were on the girls side, two of which were achieved by multi-sport standout senior Hayden Lythgoe. She ran a PR and the third fastest time ever at GHS in the 300-meter hurdles where she earned fifth in the finals in 48.67 seconds.

Lythgoe, who qualified for State in swimming and now in track, was also big in 100 hurdles. That’s where she clocked the fifth fastest time ever at GHS in prelims with a 16.57 and she took fifth in the finals.

TaitumHelmey will be extending her impressive season after running the seventh best time at GHS in 300 hurdles at 50.38 while taking eighth in the finals. The sophomore also captured fourth at regionals in triple jump with a PR distance of 33 feet,8 inches which was the fifth best ever at GHS.

Senior Zhane Johnson threw her way to a PR of her own when she took home third in shot put with a launch of 33-10.5, just ahead of junior Caitilyn Williams at 29-2.5. Sophomore Sheridan Sarvey cracked into the top 10 in discus with a throw of 87-9.

Senior Megann Farley is the third best in the region in pole vault after clearing 9-6. Senior teammate Gracie Sixbey, who is State-bound in long jump, crushed a PR in long jump where she captured sixth and hit the pit at 15-11.25.

Also heading to State will be the 4x400 relay team. The quartet of Gillian Holman, Farley, Helmey and Lythgoe locked down fourth at regionals and beating their season-best time by eight seconds with a 4:27.52.

“Taitum Helmey had a great weekend reaching the State meet in the triple jump, 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay,” Hayes said. “Our girls State qualifiers are all three-sport athletes while the boys have eight of 13 who to qualify whom are three-sport athletes.”

Boys

Brady Dona’s fantastic season is far from over and he made that clear at regionals where he ran the seventh fastest 200 time ever at GHS in the prelims at 22.95 to make the finals where he ran his way to fourth place. The junior also ran a PR in the 100 prelims of 11.44 to make the finals where he took home sixth.

“We had gutsy weekend performances by so many kids,” Hayes said. “Caden Tillard rolled his ankle while warming up for his first event. He hurt an ankle at last year’s regional meet as well and next year we are going to bubble wrap him. He fought through the weekend not only showing his toughness but not letting his teammates down.”

The State-bound 4x800 relay team of Owen Partridge, Koi Horn, Haiden Ward and Tillard finished second fastest in the region with a 9:01.52.

“Koi Horn ran a great 1600 winning his heat, finishing 12th overall in a very loaded field of competitors,” Hayes said. “Owen Partridge probably had the worst schedule of any of our athletes as he was challenged to run the 3200, 4x800, sprint medley and the 1600. Challenge accepted as he is qualified in all four events and will have more time in between these events (at State).”

Partridge destroyed his seeded time in the 3,200 by 15 seconds on his way to taking eighth at 11:08.58. The sophomore also crossed the finish line eighth in the 1,600 where he smashed his seeded time by 21 seconds at 4:51.25.

Preston Sorenson made the finals in both hurdles. The junior nailed fifth in 300 hurdles in a PR of 43.64 and was seventh in 110 hurdles at 18.11, just behind Tillard in 18.04.

Sophomore Ayden Ward delivered a PR in pole vault where he cleared fifth best at 11-6. Hayden Ward and Easton Low finished seventh and eighth in high jump at 5-8.

Senior Bringham Partridge earned third in triple jump with a leap of 40-6, three spots ahead of Hayden Ward at 38-8.5. Senior Ayden Moulton was seventh overall in long jump with a PR distance of 19-7.25, one place ahead of Bringham Partridge’s new best mark of 19-6.25.

Casey Sarvey locked a pair of top-10 finishes in both throwing events. The senior was fifth in discus with a launch of 127-5 and eighth in shot put at a PR of 41-5.

“I want to thank this group of senior athletes for showing the younger athletes what it takes to be successful through hard work. They will not be easy to replace,” Hayes said.