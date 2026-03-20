2,000-acre Sandpiper fire in Natrona, Converse counties continues to blaze despite firefighters efforts

UPDATE, 10:01 p.m. From Watch Duty Manager of Operations Liam Winstead: Resources are transitioning into mopping up the edge of the fire in both Natrona and Converse counties, per radio traffic. On the Natrona County side some resources are being released as portions of the fire are "looking really good." Numerous resources in both counties remain on scene working across the fire's perimeter.

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A 2,000-acre fire that started near Sandpiper Street off of Cole Creek Road in Natrona County, and is called the Sandpiper fire by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), is zero percent contained at this time.

The fire has spread into Converse County. Evacuations are underway for residents iat South Park Road, and residents of Glenrock are reporting visible smoke, while Douglas is hazy and a burning smell is present in the air. People on I-25 are reporting smoke in the mountains and valleys from Glendo to Douglas, also.

Rapidly changing and 35+ mph winds are making things more challenging for firefighters on the scene.

An air attack and large air tanker are overhead, according to Watch Duty’s flight tracker.

“Hot spots are flaring up and firefighters are still working to knockdown. Please continue to be vigilant and monitor local official communications,” Natrona County Emergency Management (NCEM) officials posted on their social media page.

As of 6:55 p.m. Cole Creek Road has fully reopened, according to NCEM.

“The fire remains active and has reached Converse County. Fire personnel remain on scene. Additional fire information will be shared by the Natrona County Fire District once it becomes available. We appreciate the publics cooperation and patience during this incident,” officials said.