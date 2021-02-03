28 more deaths tied to COVID, though active cases fall

Some 28 additional Wyoming residents have died due to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday, although the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has fallen.

The deaths occurred between November and late January and most were older adults, the department said, bringing the total number of Wyoming COVID-19 deaths to 624. The 28 deaths reported Tuesday included men and women across a wide swath of the state, including Teton, Campbell and Sheridan counties, though none of the 28 deaths were linked to residents of Converse County.

As of Tuesday, Wyoming had 1,073 total active cases, the lowest number of cases seen in the state since Sept. 29, 2020. The number of active cases fell by 71 while the number of new cases increased by 15.

Niobrara County, as of Tuesday, was the only county in the state with no active cases, the department said.