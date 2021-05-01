300+ served; GAFP needs YOU

It’s been almost a year-and-a-half since the Glenrock Area Food Pantry started up. Since that time, volunteers have served nearly 300 families, according to GAFP board member Katie Faria.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn in the energy industry, Glenrock was hit hard in the first half of 2020. As a result, the pantry experienced a large increase in families who needed help putting food on their tables.

“That only lasted about six weeks. It evened back out to our regular 70-80 families served at each distribution,” Faria said.

Holidays can be especially hard for some families but the pantry works hard to serve anyone in need.

“For Thanksgiving we had 119 families sign up for holiday boxes and 109 families signed up for Christmas boxes,” she said.

The pantry receives food and monetary donations from the community.

“We are so lucky to live in such a giving community and have many donors including Oneok, Duke Energy and PacifiCorp,” she said.

However, what the pantry needs right now are volunteers.

“What we really need at the pantry is in-person volunteers. We have an amazing director (Ken Young) who is in need of a co-director,” she said. “He does an amazing job but needs some help. We have a few other programs we would love to get up and running but don’t have the volunteers to do so at this time.”

GAFP can be contacted through their Facebook page.