307 Disposal donates $400 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Converse County is full of people doing good deeds for others, most of which often goes unnoticed.

Recently, 307 Disposal donated roughly $400 each to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Douglas and Glenrock following a recycling project held in honor of Earth Day.

The disposal service provider collected cans from the Glenrock center in April and recycled them at Pacific Steel & Recycling outside of Casper.

Aluminum cans, 240 pounds of them, were recycled from the Glenrock center and 520 pounds were recycled from Douglas.

The recycling proceeds and a match by 307 Disposal were donated to the Glenrock center last week. Glenrock Boys & Girls Club Director Maurica Medders said the funds would be used to provide new programming to the children of Glenrock.

“It will allow us to expand our programming and help support a safe place where kids feel they belong during the out-of-school hours. It will better support us to be able to provide a place where each member can reach his or her potential with a future full of promise and hope,” she stated.

“It was a pleasure helping out and seeing the youth excitement,” 307 Disposal Owner Don Blackburn said.