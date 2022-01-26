$32k For Catch-A-Calf Steer Merlin

Courtesy photo

National Western Stock Show Catch-A-Calf Grand Reserve Champion Jordyn Renquist stops for a photo with her champion steer, Merlin, Friday night, Jan. 21 following the auction. Merlin was purchased for $32,000 by the Roundup Riders Friends of Catch-A-Calf, spearheaded by Pat Shaw of Shaw Resources Management in Denver. Renquist and Merlin were sponsored by Don Treese, of Central City Elks No. 557 and David Dey, of Evergreen Elks No. 2363, both of Colorado. Renquist said, “The sale is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will stick with me forever. It was the last step in my journey with Merlin and it brought me joy knowing that I was able to show others the efforts I put into my project.” Renquist placed 5th in Class with her steer in the Prospect Show. It was the first time in 21 years that an Elks Club-sponsored youth made the NWS Auction.