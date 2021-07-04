7 place first in ‘Refuse to Lose’ tournament

Glenrock’s younger and smaller wrestlers exhibited exceptional strength and endurance last weekend, as seven placed first at the “Refuse to Lose Tournament” at Glenrock Junior/Senior High School.

Wrestlers as young as 3 and as old as 16 competed in the event held April 2-3, though most athletes were younger than 10.

Amateur club teams from across the state including Douglas, Cody, Laramie and Riverton, as well as Montana, traveled to the tournament.

Wrestlers competed in three wrestling styles – folk style, free style and greco style. Placings and matches across brackets were held for each style.

Coach Dalton Smith said he was very proud of the team’s performance.

“They competed hard, with lots of hard-fought matches,” he said.

The club is not technically part of the high school Herder squad, though its members often join the Herd.

Keltan Stewart and Cauy Loyd took home the triple crown, meaning they placed first in all three styles.

Stewart placed first in the 12 and under (12U) age bracket in the 104-112 pound weight class for folk style.

He won by fall over Weston Ennist of Laramie Wrestling Club, at 0:33. He also won by technical fall over Tuff Weber of Baggs’ LSRV Mat Rats Wrestling Club.

In the 12U 103-106 greco style class, Stewart placed first by defeating Connor Rothenberger of Rawlins and Abel Halsey of Casper.

In the free style 12U 102-106 class, Stewart placed first after his victories against wrestlers from Casper, Rawlins and Thermopolis.

In the 10U 87-91 folk style class, Cauy Loyd placed first. He won by fall over Rytan Harder of Lander as well as Coen Eggers of Peak Wrestling Club in Gillette.

And, Loyd won by forfeit over Caleb Phillippi of the Douglas Wrestling Club.

In the free style 10U 87-92 bracket, Cauy Loyd won first after pinning Atreyu Tieszen of Casper in the first and second rounds.

In the 10U 79-87 greco style class, Loyd placed first by defeating Auzzy Carter of Powell.

Kable Allen finished first in the 8U 49-52 folk style class. He handily pinned Rygby Harder of Lander in the first round at the 30-second mark.

In the second and third rounds, he won by fall over JD Rumsey of Laramie, and by forfeit over Colt Stocks of Baggs’ LSRV Mat Rats Wrestling Club.

In the free style 6U 46-50 bracket, Gedion Cornell placed first. Due to weight-placement requirements, he faced off and defeated his own teammate Levi Collins in the first and second rounds.

In the free style 12U 64-74 class, Austin Potter placed first, defeating Jack Williamson of Douglas and Hayden Bohannon of Casper.

Potter also placed first in the 12U 64-74 greco style class, defeating Jack Williamson of Douglas and Hayden Bohannon of Casper.

In the free style 12U 82-87 class, Brody Allen won first, after defeating a handful of wrestlers from Casper, Sheridan and Wheatland.

In the greco style 12U 54 pound class, Nicholas Ticknor placed first on a technicality.

And in the 12U 85-87 greco style class, Brody Allen placed first, defeating wrestlers from Wheatland, Casper and Sheridan.

Glenrock club wrestlers will compete in the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association state championship April 16-18 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper starting at 9 a.m.