ABATE collects 300 toys, $1,600 in donations during annual toy run

Members of Wyoming’s Central ABATE group completed their 38th annual toy run ride Oct. 3, starting in Casper and heading down to Douglas before riding back up to Glenrock.

The brotherhood of motorcycle riders and non-riders donated toys and collected donations which they plan to distribute to families and children in need come Christmastime.

They started their run in the morning by the east side Walmart in Casper before proceeding on to Douglas via I-25. The altruistic bikers stopped at the Waterhole Bar and Grill in Douglas for a hearty taco lunch served by a half-dozen employees.

The mood in the bar was jovial and friendly. Dozens of bikers lined up for Mexican food, then sat down at tables to relax and hang out before it was time to get back on the road.

One man, Mike Frazer, was dressed to the nines in a Santa Claus suit, ready to accept incoming donations for the cause.

It was a solid, welcome showing for the Waterhole, after the business was identified last month as the site of a new cluster of coronavirus infections.

After lunch, riders took off for Glenrock, where they planned to parade through town alongside the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department.

Roughly 300 toys were donated throughout the run on Saturday, ABATE treasurer and membership coordinator Mileage Harrison said.

The group also received about $1,600 in financial donations for the toy drive/run so far, he said.

Glenrock residents can make toy and cash donations at the Deer Creek Bar & Lounge. Douglas residents can drop off toys and cash donations at the Waterhole Bar.