ALL-CONFERENCE: Sixbey, Sarvey swish postseason honors after leading their teams from start to finish

By RJ Morgan

In a season of challenges, lessons and growth on the court, the Glenrock High School boys and girls basketball teams left it all on the hardwood this seaon. With juggernauts like Douglas and Buffalo owning both quadrants, it was tough sledding for all teams.

The Herders missed out on earning trips to state but neither team missed out on improving. Both groups were extremely competitive in conference and had rosters filled with talents who improved from start to finish.

Two Glenrock ballers were pivotal in leading by example as their respective teams got better as the weeks passed by. Juniors Gracie Sixbey and Casey Sarvey were voted by opposing coaches to the 2023-24 3A East All-Conference teams.

Sixbey was a pest for opposing defenses. No team, not even state champion Douglas, could shut down the 5-foot, 7-inch shooting guard.

Sixbey filled a role much needed on the youngest team in the conference. She led by example off and on the court and led GHS in nearly every statistical category outside of rebounds.

At the state level, Sixbey ranked third in free throw percentage at 77 percent, one shy of No. 1, and was 10th in Wyoming in scoring average at 11.3 per game.

Sixbey led the Herders in seven different ways. Offensively, she ranked first among team scoring with 203 points, 24 assists, 75 made free throws, nine three pointers, and two-point scoring percentage of 44 percent.

Defensively, Sixbey led the way with 33 steals and contributed to many of team’s forced turnovers.

The Herders went 3-3 in the 3A Northeast Conference where they finished third for the season. They came up short twice at regionals and completed the season with a 5-14 overall mark.

For the boys, no opponent had an answer Sarvey. The 6-foot, 4-inch strong forward was lethal under the bucket where he led the team in scoring and could not be contained on a daily basis.

Sarvey owned the paint all season and outrebounded most teams this season. Statewide, he was No. 1 in Wyoming in rebounding with 10.6 boards per game and was a big reason Glenrock was the fourth best rebounding team in 3A at 29.3. He also was 10th regionally in scoring.

Sarvey was top two statistically in six categories among the Herders. Offensively, he led with 74 field goals, 208 points (10.4 average) and was second best in assists with 35.

Sarvey was No.1 in total rebounds with 151 defensively and 60 offensively. He also finished first in blocks with 10 and second in steals with 36 takeaways.

For the season, Glenrock went 7-13 overall and finished 4-2 in the 3A Northeast Conference where it finished second place through the regular season. The group missed qualify ing for state by one possession and scored a regional win this season.

With both standout returning next season and rosters with returning talent, the Herder basketball programs will be in position to make a run at State.

3A EAST

ALL-CONFERENCE

Girls

Glenrock

Gracie Sixbey

Douglas

Jill Fertig

Jaden Meyer

Lauren Olsen

Bailey Wright

Buffalo

Cassidy Bessler

Kamry Davis

Karly Davis

Grace Peterson

Tess Rule

Newcastle

Sydney Pederson

Rawlins

Kenadie O’Melia

Torrington

Jaycee Hurley

Teryn Stokes

Wheatland

Lily Anderson

Lily Nichols

Player of the Year

Lauren Olsen, Douglas

Boys

Glenrock

Casey Sarvey

Douglas

Levi Curtis

Nate Halquist

Trennan Pearson

Trey Rinn

Collin Roberts

Brodie Zwetzig

Buffalo

Brady Engling

Cam Johnson

Eli Patterson

Newcastle

Wyatt Cole

Rawlins

Jaxson Allard

Jose Morales

Torrington

Mac Hibben

Wheatland

Brock Peasley

Bryce Stenson

Player of the Year

Nate Halquist, Douglas

Coach of the Year

Mick Cochran, Wheatland