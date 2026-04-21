All hands on deck: Weather cooperates as Herder track juggles three events across four grueling days

The high school track & field season reached the midway point last week and Glenrock High School had a unique way to embrace that milestone. The boys and girls conquered the busiest week on the schedule – outside of State week – by dividing the six dozen athletes between three events in four days during a rewarding week.

In all, the Herders celebrated 63 personal bests and two more State qualifications. But it was rewarding for all as everyone benefited from the endless quality of competition.

The biggest event of the trio was the last. Glenrock embraced all kinds of talent and only had to travel 26 miles to the east to find it April 16 at the annual Douglas Invitational.

Girls

Douglas captured the girls’ team championship with 143 points, beating out runner-up Riverton at 121.5. Sheridan was third with 102, followed by Glenrock (73.5), Shoshoni (54), Wheatland ,(51), Thermopolis (42), Midwest (8), Guernsey (3) and Prairie View (2).

Glenrock racked up most of its PRs at this meet which moved up a day for weather. The girls accounted for 28 of PRs for the week.

The biggest performance was unleashed by senior Malorey Lawrence who qualified for State in high jump and captured second place at 4 feet, 11 inches. That mark also put her in the top 10 all-time list at GHS.

Junior Taitum Helmey was fantastic in triple jump where she earned third with a leap of 33-1, which was just eight inches shy of first. Junior Sheridan Sarvey didn’t back down from the challenge in discus where she nailed third best out of 52 with a distance of 105-1.

On the oval, freshman Michelle Bishop took on the 100-meter hurdles in 18.22 seconds. Helmey delivered once again by taking third in 300m hurdles at 55.55.

Senior Gillian Holman led the Herders in 1600m where earned sixth in 6:22.63. Sophomore teammate Kennley Blackburn was just one step and one second behind at 6:23.25.

Boys

Riverton was atop the boys’ team standings with 152.5 points, while Thermopolis took second at 138.5. Sheridan was third with 114.5 points followed by Glenrock (68), Douglas (59), Wheatland (37), Shoshoni (20), Midwest (19) and Guernsey (7.5).

The boys, who thrived with 35 PRs for the week, also added one more ticket to State in relays. The foursome of Preston Sorensen, Korbian Hill, Easton Low and Brady Dona are headed to Casper next month.

Junior Carson Tomlin was solid in the 100m where he captured seventh among 83 entered in 11.70 seconds. Sophomore Korbian Hill was 11th at 11.80.

Sophomore Koi Horn ran his way to fourth in 1,600m with a 5:18.22. Junior Caden Tillard also took home fourth in 300m hurdles when he clocked a 45.06, a half second ahead of senior teammate Preston Sorensen at 45.66.

Dona was among the fastest in 200m where he crossed the finish fourth in 23.27 seconds.

In field events, Tomlin cleared his way to second in high jump with a height of 5-9.

The busy week started when Glenrock hosted a Throwers Only event along with Kelly Walsh, Douglas and Natrona. April 14 the Herders took half of the team – 34 to be exact – for a smaller but worthy test in Wright.

Glenrock will be back at home this week for its third of four local events this year on April 24 for the Battle at the Rock meet.

“This coming week we are hoping the weather cooperates as we are set to host Campbell County, Douglas, Dubois, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Rawlins, Riverton, Thermopolis, Torrington, Wheatland and Wright in the Battle at the Rock,” head coach Heath Hayes said.