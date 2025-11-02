Annual Daddy ‘N Daughter Dance Raises Dough For Prom
Feyre Kilmer spins ‘round and ‘round on the dance floor under the guidance of her father, Greg Kilmer Feb 8 in the Glenrock High School commons area during the annual Daddy ‘N Daughter dance, a fundraiser for the junior/senior class prom. See more photos of the event on page A-3 in this week's (Feb. 12) print edition. (Clifford J. Smith photo)
By:
Clifford J. Smith
Category:
Glenrock Independent
