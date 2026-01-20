Another good BINGO!

“Bingo is life for these folks.”

That’s how Kim Martin, activity director for Converse County Aging Services, described monthly bingo night at the Glenrock Senior Center.

The event, which is held on the third Monday of each month, brought in dozens of people to the center for the first bingo night of 2026, with cash prizes on the line.

The buy in for the monthly event is $25 for a pack of 12 games, $5 for each additional packet, $1 for a money ball and $1 per sheet for Bonanza Bingo, a sealed sheet that has numbers already picked out when they get there.

However, the possible payouts make up for that cost in a big way. For each “bingo,” players make their entrance fee back. For a Bonanza Blackout they double it and with a Jackpot Blackout, when the competitor completely fills out their bingo sheet, they can octuple it.

“I get hyper. I get loud and hyper. I’m just happy.” Raymond “Ray Ray” Johnson said of how it feels to win.

Competitors couldn’t just get a standard five in a row bingo – there were 12 different patterns they could play that if they were marked, they could shout “BINGO!”

Once those famous words were belted out, one or two CCAS staffers would come by to check and make sure they had a good bingo, confirming the win for the caller.

By the end of the night, plenty of people had blotted out numbers on their sheets in a variety of patterns with their bingo markers.

The next bingo night in Glenrock will be Feb. 23 due to the previous Monday being President’s Day.