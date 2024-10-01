Back On The Mats: Herders grapple with senior night, Shane Shatto Invite

Nothing beats a good test to start the new year than making the short trip to Douglas for the biggest event so far this season. That test came in the form of the Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational where nearly three dozen teams and the best 4A talent was on display.

It was the kind of competition Glenrock welcomed as it prepares for a brutal upcoming schedule that will be the toughest stretch outside of the state tournament. The Herders had several spectacular performances against the big schools – such as Preston Sorensen and all three girls in attendance who delivered big time.

In boys, Sorensen had the most success and was the lone GHS placer among more than 200 athletes. He won four of his six matches to capture fifth place in the 175-pound weight class.

Sorensen’s two-day journey started by pinning Dylan Wagner of Dubois at the 2:40 mark. The letterman was denied in the next round by fall to undefeated Dane Steel of Sheridan.

The hometown grappler bounced back with a pair of wins after pinning Jacob McDaniel of Wheatland at 1:56 and scoring a 13-5 major decision over Silas Hess of Dubois.

Sorensen’s streak ended by fall (1:48) against Lane Rebel of Buffalo. Like usual, the Herders responded with a win by taking down Tristen Anderson of Riverton by pin to earn fifth place.

GHS senor JD Holman also notched a victory on the boys side when he defeated Justin Miller of Thunder Basin by pin at the 2:00 mark.

On the girls’ side, Glenrock continues to prove its newest program has some of the best grapplers in Wyoming. Though half the team was sidelined with setbacks, the three sophomores in action all placed in the prestigious tournament.

Standout Gillian Holman led the way by capturing third overall in an event with more than 100 girls on the mats where she won four of her five matches.

The sophomore was all business from the beginning of the 120 weight class when she opened with a pin against LouAnn Bryant of Gillette at the 1:26 mark. She followed that match in dominating fashion and a win over Ireland Funk from Laramie by fall (0:37).

The perfect weekend ended when she fell to Bristol Prado of Chadron by fall (2:41).

Gillian Holman wasn’t down for long as she made quick work of Bryant again by fall (0:41). That sent the Herder into the third-place showdown where she met the challenge and beat Allison Kissack of Kelly Walsh by fall (2:33) and the medal.

Bailey Mueller also had a weekend to remember at one the biggest events of her high school career. The sophomore won three matches en route to her best Shane Shatto finish and captured fourth place in the 145 division.

Mueller kicked off her run by pinning Isabel Landeros of Kelly Walsh at the 1:02 mark. The sophomore talent made it two straight by she took down Kallie Baur of Natrona County by fall (3:37).

The streak ended in the semifinals where Mueller was edged by Chloe King of Wright via fall (1:44). She kept her weekend alive with an impressive win by fall (3:39) against Nichole Sumare from Burns/Pine Bluffs to reach the third-place match.

Fresh off a dual home win against Thermopolis, Julie Skinner carried that momentum into Douglas. She also won three matches on her way to take sixth place in a battle of 155s.

Skinner won her first two clashes on mat. She opened by pinning Patrisha Lien of Natrona County by fall (1:14) and scored another pin when she faced Haylee Blomberg from Gillette to reach the semifinals.

The Herder remained sharp. She held strong to knock off CharlieMarie Jackson of Burns/Pine Bluffs by fall (3:53) to advance to the semifinals.

The got road for tough and Skinner came up short in her finals matches that finished in the fifth-place match.