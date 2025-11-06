Back On The National Saddle: Longwell rides her way back to Nationals in rookie season, makes it four in a row

Gabby Longwell has put her name on the rodeo map since the day she started to compete in the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association. The Glenrock freshman athlete, who lives in Evansville, qualified for Nationals all three years of junior high and is now proving she has only become better as she qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in her first season in the big leagues.

The 15-year-old had a shot to seal the deal June 2-7 at the State Finals Buffalo and delivered like a champ in breakaway roping. Only 23 points separated three cowgirls from battling for the fourth and final national ticket and Longwell came out on top of that fierce fight to the finish.

Longwell was seventh going into State and needed one of the top four spots to qualify. She did just that with a fantastic first-go time of 3.170 seconds followed by a 12.410 and finished with an 18.640 average score to complete the comeback.

Longwell edged out Douglas’ Dylan Thar by just 14 points and Wright’s four-time national qualifier Caitlin Moore by 24 to cap her rookie season with a trip to the biggest rodeo on earth with her biggest fan and family cheering her on.

“I love my dad more than words can explain. He is my biggest supporter, and does and supports everything that I want to do, I couldn’t ask for a better dad,” Longwell said of her biggest fan.

Longwell is rapidly building an impressive resume. Not only did she earn a trip to junior high nationals in pole bending, breakaway roping and/or ribbon roping each time. Now, she has a month to prepare to face the best in the world from the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

“I think that making National High School Finals Rodeo as a freshman in the breakaway is a big accomplishment but I will say I roped every night - blood, sweat and tears. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she said. “Roping doesn’t come easy. I have put a lot of time and effort into this sport but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I think that it will be a great experience. Keeping a good mindset and confidence I think is definitely key.”

Longwell and her horse, Dolly, were the perfect team at a State Finals rodeo that is saturated with incredible junior and senior talent. Her youth didn’t faze her approach and preparation to take on the best with a fourth straight trip to Nationals on the line.

“Going into state I just had a mindset that I need to go rope like I know how to and don’t change anything now because I have made it this far doing the same thing all season,” she said. “I was nervous, but before I rode in the box, I took deep breaths each time and told myself ‘I got this’.”

A title would be a dream come true at nationals but Longwell is keeping her goals in perspective as a small fish in a big ocean. If she can be one of more than 1,600 qualifiers to have a chance to make all three rides, then it will be a huge success regardless of what the clock says.

“I’m looking forward to roping to the best of my ability, and one thing that I wanna strive for is making the short go,” Longwell days. “Also meeting lots of new people will be great.”

Converse County talents

Longwell will not be alone in representing this area as another fantastic freshman will be joining her in Rock Springs. In just her second year of rodeo and first in high school, Douglas’ Kendrie Ewing is headed to Nationals in barrel racing.

Like Longwell, Ewing was in a tight race in her event where several cowgirls were capable of capturing one of the four tickets.

Ewing overcame the pressure and was spectacular by winning the first performance in 17.689 seconds, posted a 17.791 second ride and finished with a 53.008 average to finish third overall in the State.

“It’s been big difference between my first two years in rodeo. Last year I was competing against sixth and seventh graders and the year against a lot of juniors and seniors who are really good,” said Ewing. “That’s been a good thing competing with more advanced girls because I’m learning a lot from them and against them.”

Ewing had a legitimate shot at qualifying for Nationals in barrel racing but still needed a solid last effort since State carries a bulk of the points that athletes have been accumulating since September. She was the only athlete to break the 17-second barrier in the first go as well as break it in all three rides to secure her first State buckle and trip to Nationals.

“I’ve definitely improved the most in breakaway this year. I’m learning better how to ride my horse, and use my hands and feet more. It’s all made difference in barrels and poles, too,” Ewing said.

She will spend the next month working in the family ranch and preparing for the biggest rodeo of her life.

“I’ve looked at the times from many other states and they are right about where mine are right now,” Ewing said. “Knowing that, it helps in that I’ll be more confident that I can compete with all of them.”

Also from Glenrock, Carly Mares competed in barrels and posted rides of 18.685 and 18.312 with a 136.998 average score. She also took on breakaway but fell short of a time.

From Douglas, Dylan Thar was among the best in breakaway all year and she finished that way. She didn’t score on her first ride but delivered a fantastic 2.650 second ride and a 202.650 average.

The junior came through just one spot shy of Nationals as she finished fifth in a tight race with 125.5 points, just behind Longwell with 139.

Dylan Thar also posted two good times in barrels where she clocked an 18.224 and 19.291 and a 37.515 average. She also partnered with Caitlin Moore of Wright in team roping and they were spectacular in finishing first with runs of 8.330 and 9.980 and a 118.310 average. Preston Thar finished a competitive season in bull riding fifth overall with 35 points, less than two points shy of qualifying behind Kolby Smith of Sheridan with 36.5.

Thar had a successful second go in tie-down roping where he clocked a 12.820. He also teamed up with Ian Mackey and for a good week in team roping where they had times of 16.850 and 17.300 with a 41.250 average.

Final standings

The top four in each event now qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo July 13-19 in Rock Springs.

(Top four and local athletes listed)

Barrel racing

1. Kloe Nichols, Boulder, 241.5

2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 197.5

3. Kendrie Ewing, Douglas, 176.5

4. Shayda Lesmeister, Rozet, 153

10. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 67.5

14. Dylan Thar, Douglas, 33.5

20. Gracie Tillard, Douglas, 22

Breakaway roping

1. Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 177

2. Jami Garson, Torrington, 169.5

3. Rhame Hicks, Gillette, 149.5

4. Gabby Longwell, Glenrock, 139

5. Dylan Thar, Douglas, 125.5

6. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 116.5

Bull riding

1. Brenson Bartlet, Cheyenne, 166

2. Stetson St. Clair, Crowheart, 114

3. Owen Monfeldt, Cody, 90.5

4. Kolby Smith, Sheridan, 36.5

5. Preston Thar, Douglas, 35

Goat tying

1. Hadley Thompson, Yoder, 234.5

2. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 205

3. Bleu Butler, Big Horn, 184

4. Rhame Hicks, Gillette, 174

Pole bending

1. Emma Martin, Lander, 202

2. Emeree Tavegie, Newcastle, 187

3. Abby Holcomb, Gillette,176

4. Caitlin Moore, Wright, 160

9. Kendrie Ewing, Douglas, 75

29. Gracie Tillard, Douglas, 11

Team Roping

1. Cael Espenscheid (Big Piney) and Hays Espenscheid (Big Piney), 219

2. Tuerk Thompson (Yoder) and Trigg Thompson (Cheyenne), 148

3. Hadley Thompson (Yoder) and Asa Pixley (Sundance), 124

4. Jace Bowles (Big Piney) and Jackson Phillips (Jackson), 54

8. Preston Thar (Douglas) and Ian Mackey (Gillette), 85

* Dylan Thar, Douglas, 70

* Caitlin Moore, Wright, 49

* Gabby Longwell (Glenrock) and Grady Longwell (Glenrock), 21

* Caden Tillard, Glenrock, 10

* Clayton Ailport, Glenrock, 10

* Talon Tillard, Douglas, 7