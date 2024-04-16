Back in the Saddles: Longwell gallops to first, second finishes to kick off spring HS rodeo season

The spring season in Wyoming high school rodeo has arrived and Converse County is ready. Points from the fall season carry over and now the pursuit for state buckles and a trip to nationals resumed last week in Laramie.

Three area cowboys and cowgirls in the junior high circuit had a good start in the area. Glenrock Junior High standout Gabby Longwell had a biggest weekend and left with a buckle.

Longwell and her partner Turk Thompson captured first place in ribbon roping where they posted a first-go best time of 13.810 seconds and a 12.020 in the final go.

Coming through in third on day one was Douglas’ MarLee Thar and teammate Justin Keens at 19.390. Also Preston Thar of Douglas and his partner Brilee Burford clocked an 11.330 and Kendrie Ewing of Douglas and Tack Cross posted an 11.390.

Longwell also had a great start to the season in breakaway roping. She nailed second place at 5.010 seconds.

Preston Thar was spectacular in boys goat tying. He won the second go at 9.190 seconds and was second in opening run at 10.35.

Preston Thar also tackled second in tie down roping where he stopped the clock at 19.710. He later had a second-place run in team roping along with Ian Mackey with a time of 17.320.

In girls goat tying, MarLee Thar was 10th in the second go at 12.400 seconds.

“I was excited for the season to start. I was just super ready to get back to rodeoing,” Longwell said. “I was super happy with how both of my horses worked and I’m super blessed to be able to ride such good horses. I just hope to stay roping good and have a good season.”

In the high school action, Wright’s Caitlin Moore was fantastic. She won both rounds of pole bending where she delivered the fastest times of 20.725 and 20.573.

Glenrock’s Carly Mares had one run of 28.811 seconds.

Douglas’ Dylan Thar was solid in barrels were she was sixth in the first go at 15.201 seconds and followed that with a 15.425.

Moore competed as well and clocked 15.594 and 15.591.

Moore also notched top two finishes in goat tying. She was second in the first go at 7.160 seconds and won the final round at 7.190.

Dylan Thar also teamed with Braxton Burford in team roping and earned fourth in the second go at a great time of 7.870 seconds.