BACK ON THE TRACK & FIELD: Momentum builds as times and distances improve at Wheatland

First-year Glenrock High School track & field coach Heath Hayes said it would take the first few weeks for his team to gain some traction and depth because of various activities on campus. He was right and the talent on the team proved it March 28 at the Wheatland Invitational with its best performance at the third meet of the season.

“This group of athletes continues to impress and improve on their performances,” he praised. “It was fun watching kids compete as races got tighter.”

Gavin Zeiger led by example on the boys side. The senior ran his way to sixth place out of 104 athletes in the 100 meters with a season-best time of 11.82 seconds. Brady Dona was close by at 12.12.

Dona was the fastest Herder in the 200. The sophomore was fifth overall among 89 others when he crossed the finish line in 24.57.

GHS’ Brigham Partridge was solid in the 400 where he captured first place with a time of 58.68 seconds. Owen Caldwell was the team’s best in the 800 and fourth fastest overall at 2:16.45, just ahead of teammate Manny Coulter at a season-best 2:55.03.

Partridge also nabbed ninth in the 1,600 meters at 5:21.23.

Glenrock’s Caden Tillard was impressive in the 110 hurdles. The freshman pulled away from a competitor to finish at a personal-best and fifth-place time of 19.10 seconds. Preston Sorenson was one place back at 19.48.

“Ayden Lamb improved his pole vault and our throwers led by Casey Sarvey in shot put and JD Holman discus had a great day,” Hayes said.

Sarvey took home 11th in shot put with a season-best heave of 36 feet, 8.5 inches. He also placed 11th in discus with a mark of 109-4.

Lamb was eighth in pole vault. He did it with a personal-record height of 9-0.

In the sprint relay, the Herders were among the best. The team of JD Holman, Charlie Schowengerdt, Owen Partridge and Brigham Partridge took second at 4:10.85.

Glenrock’s 4x400 relay foursome of Charlie Schowengerdt, Mason O’Brien, Ayden Moulton and Gavin Zeiger battled back from the fourth spot to capture second place behind a good Douglas crew with a season-best time of 3:50.61.

“Seeing these guys not give up, reach deep and battle back was an exciting way to finish the day,” Hayes said.

“Not to be out done, the girls had a good day as well. The sprint medley relay started the day off with a win,” Hayes praised.

The Herders were the quickest with the baton. The quartet of Megann Farley, Hayden Lythgoe, Gracie Sixbey and Gillian Holman took first after crossing the finish line in 4:56.29.

Glenrock is showing steady improvement in sprint races where Riley McCluer and Marion Ligney both have bettered their 100-meter times in each of the three meets to this point. Megann Farley was the fastest Herder in the 200 where she finished 14th out of 51 runners with a time of 29.66 seconds.

GHS’ Hayden Lythgoe was solid in the 400 where she cracked the top 10 by finishing ninth after she clocked a 1:09.35. Cora Grant is among the list of quickly improving has also beaten her 400 and 800 best times each week as well.

Katie Albrandt also set a new personal best in the 800 by five seconds at 3:37.82.

In hurdles, freshman Taitum Helmey set a new personal record when she finished the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.20.

In field events, Farley continued to show her versatility. The junior has the sixth best height in pole vault at 7-6.

“Caitilyn Williams, Zhane Johnson, Makenzie McCullough and Kayde Stull set themselves new season marks in the shot put,” Hayes said. “Williams, Johnson, Sheridan Sarvey, Janelle Davis, and Raelee Blaylock had big jumps in the discus.”

Williams led the way in shot where she placed sixth out of 46 athletes with a heave of 29-4 Johnson had the team’s second best mark at 28-9.

Williams also has the sixth best launch in discus with a distance of 77-11, a 13-foot improvement. Sarvey also improved by 15 feet with a throw of 76-5.

The athletes were greeted with some additional motivation a day after the meet.

“Friday morning we had the privilege of having Donene Taylor, World Champion Tie-Down Roper, as a guest speaker working on our mental mindset. The athletes and coaches in attendance walked away with some new tools for preparation and we are going to work on our Herder Fuel to fill our tank,” Hayes said. “This group of athletes are working hard and looking forward to hosting the Finch-Lehner Invite in front of the Herder crowd Friday this week.”