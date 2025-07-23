BANDS TO DO BATTLE

Music, food trucks, vendors, family fun . . . it starts tomorrow at South Rec just outside of Glenrock

If Hog Fest is usually on your radar, you may have noticed it is on hiatus this year.

Members of Wyoming Central ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) are trying something different this year: the Battle of the Bands.

It’s open to all ages, so that means families can attend. And, there won’t be any alcohol sold on the grounds at South Rec, either.

The event is meant to be “family friendly,” WCA President KJ Bigford said. “We thought we’d change things up for at least one year and do an all ages type of event that whole families can be a part of.”

The three-day event starts July 25 and runs through July 27.

As of Wednesday, July 16, Bigford said 10 bands are confirmed to do battle, but they keep signing up. Fortunately, the event has time slots for up to 16 groups. WCA expects to fill all available spots.

“There are all genres of music, all Wyoming bands out of Casper, Glenrock, Douglas. Maybe one out of Rawlins, but that is not confirmed yet. All the bands who are there will compete for first place and they will be judged by their peers. The bands have to vote for other bands – they can’t vote for themselves. There will also be a crowd vote.”

The grand prize is $3,000 – pretty sweet for the top ensemble.

Bigford said the event organizers are “trying to get a bunch of guys who haven’t really been getting in front of a crowd, or they are a fairly new band. There’s a band out of Douglas with 16 and 17-year -olds in it, they’re a new band and they signed up because they want to play in front of somebody. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

THE DETAILS

ABATE is doing a membership drive. Individuals are $30 and couples are $50 to join the organization.

And, that means you can save some cabbage on the costs to get into the big weekend battle.

“If you sign up for ABATE as a couple, it costs you $50 and you get into the Battle of the Bands – all three days – for free. And, that includes camping,” Bigford noted.

The gate fees without the ABATE membership are as follows: $40 per person, three days, includes camping; $80 per couple, three days, camping included.

“There will be food trucks, vendors, and music on all days. Sunday will be awards.”

HOW DO THEY HELP?

The ABATE brother and sisterhood do a lot of good within Glenrock, Douglas and Casper, including the annual “Stuff the Trailer” toy drive events throughout the area to collect Christmas presents for youth in need during the holiday.

Last Christmas WCA members – usually a core group of 10-12 people who volunteer – sorted, wrapped and brought at least three presents each to 400 kids in the three communities, with help from some of Santa’s first responder elves.

“It’s my favorite time of year. It is a TREMENDOUS amount of work for us that actually do it, but we try to do as much as we can with what we have,” he said.

WCA members fight any type of legislation that they feel is infringing on their rights on the road, and handlebar and helmet laws.

“One of our old members was the man that got it to where you could get handicap plates for motorcycles. He was an amputee, that was one of our very own members that did that. We fight for all motorcycle rights for every biker,” he said.

Follow Wyoming Central ABATE on Facebook for updates and make sure you head out to Glenrock this weekend for all of the fun! Want to sign up for the battle? Call Bigford at 307-277-1197.