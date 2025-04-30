Be The Light: B&G Club Fundraiser set for May 8

Jim Morris – the man behind the movie The Rookie – is the real life athlete who began his rise to fame as a major league baseball pitcher at age 35.

He is the keynote speaker at the Glenrock Boys & Girls Club on May 8 – that’s the night of the club’s “Be the Light” fundraising dinner – their biggest one of the season which will fund their budget for the next year. The event is free to attend but you must make reservations in advance and consider making a meaningful donation to the club’s budget.

“Jim is a top inspirational keynote speaker, author and athlete. His Cinderella story serves as testimony to the power of dreams and their ability to inspire and transform human life. His meteoric rise from 35-year old high school teacher to flame-throwing major league pitcher in three months made cinematic history with the release of The Rookie, starring Dennis Quaid. Jim’s rise from obscurity became the feel-good story of 1999. After pitching for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999 and 2000, Jim Morris signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and retired from baseball in 2001,” according to www.bigspeak.com/speakers/jim-morris

And, in case that’s not enough to entice you to this night full of inspiration and fun, how about the fact that Rosie’s Cantina is catering the dinner for the to-do? Or how about that you can buy into the VBR (very big raffle) and possibly win an elk hunt or some other equally fantastic prize, trip or adventure? Every $100 donated to the club earns a raffle ticket. For example, a $1,000 donation gets you 10 tickets and so on. It promises to be a night full of love and support for Glenrock’s kiddos.

Dustin Ailport and Tina Harper are the event’s co-chairs, and they’re both quite excited about the upcoming evening, as well as the club itself.

For example, Harper brought up the fact that the Glenrock club now has 12 baby chicks for the members to care for.

In addition to the enthusiasm, the children are learning to be responsible for the chicks’ care.

“They enjoy the chicks over there so much,” Harper said.

“Over the next six weeks, our members will have the opportunity to learn all about how to care for them. In addition to the feathered friends, they’re diving into the life cycle of frogs with a hands on learning experience. They’re housing two toads and observing their transformation into frogs,” he said.

The club’s kids are active, involved in a variety of events, field trips and activities, as they are prepared to be tomorrow’s leaders.

Another activity the kids are involved in is going up to the Glenrock Senior Center and visiting with the senior citizens.

“We go to the senior center twice a month. We’ll get our kids, whoever can make it for that particular day, and go up and just allow them to interact with the seniors. It gives the seniors companionship, and then it also allows the youth to interact in whatever activities they may have going on. It is really good for our mental health issues that we’re trying to accomplish as well.

“I think that’s one of the things our leadership . . . branch director Maurica (Medders), that I really give her credit on is just building those relationships with other entities around the community. I think that matters. It’s not just that there’s the Boys & Girls Club and they just go there and kinda hide out. She gets them out. They interact. You can see it in the kids. They’re social. They’re happy to be there. They always have something to look forward to as well,” Ailport said.

It’s these types of activities and interactions that the supporters’ donations fund.

And, it is important to note that the money donated in Glenrock stays in the Glenrock club.

Other things to look forward to at the dinner included signed memorabilia such as jerseys and other goodies, Morris’ inspirational and amazing life story, and more.

And, for folks who would like to donate but cannot afford to donate to the club all at once, there is the option to make a monthly contribution, showing the club some love all year long.

To reserve seats, please visit the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming via bgccw.org and under the events tab you will see the Glenrock event. Additionally, postcard invitations were mailed out which have a QR code on them that when scanned take you the site to help you reserve seats online.

For questions or more information, contact Ailport at 307-277-0894.