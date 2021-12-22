The Beauty of Holiday Giving

Published by Cinthia Stimson on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 11:33

Nicole Williams courtesy photo

Great work, kids! Glenrock Intermediate School students collected 650 items of non-perishable food for the Glenrock Area Food Pantry.

Glenrock Independent

