Best in youth rodeo: Glenrock, Douglas talents finish great summer at State Finals
Courtesy photo
The future of rodeo in Converse County is very bright with a talented group of cowboys and cowgirls from Douglas and Glenrock who ended July with a great showing at the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association State Finals. The talents include Levi Brandemuehl (Douglas) (back row) from left), Andy Tillard (Douglas), Waylon Henry (Douglas), McCarty Henry (Douglas) Tennlee Hatfield (Glenrock), Avery White (Glenrock), Coe Hornbuckle (Douglas), Riata Hubbard (Douglas), Saige Hubbard (Douglas); and Clanci Henry (Douglas) (front row, from left), Bruin Henry (Douglas) and Hayze Hatfield (Glenrock). Not pictured is Cord Smith (Glenrock).
Wyoming Junior Rodeo Asssociation finished July with the biggest event of the season at the State Finals. Top Converse County results are:
Levi Brandemuehl
Junior Boys goat tying, 2nd place
Junior Boys breakaway roping, 4th place
Avery White
Most Improved Junior Girl
Junior Girls barrel racing, 4th place
Junior Girls pole bending, 4th place
Andy Tillard
Senior team roping, 4th place
Senior breakaway roping, 4th place
Coe Hornbuckle
Senior Girls breakaway roping, 3rd place
Hayze Hatfield
Peewee barrels, 4th place
Peewee pole bending, 5th place
Tennlee Hatfield
Junior Girls barrel racing, 6th place
Saige Hubbard
Most Improved Peewee Girl
Clanci Henry
Peewee goat tying, 2nd place
Peewee pole bending, 6th place
Category:
Glenrock Independent
Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211
The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building
Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.