Best in youth rodeo: Glenrock, Douglas talents finish great summer at State Finals

Courtesy photo

The future of rodeo in Converse County is very bright with a talented group of cowboys and cowgirls from Douglas and Glenrock who ended July with a great showing at the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association State Finals. The talents include Levi Brandemuehl (Douglas) (back row) from left), Andy Tillard (Douglas), Waylon Henry (Douglas), McCarty Henry (Douglas) Tennlee Hatfield (Glenrock), Avery White (Glenrock), Coe Hornbuckle (Douglas), Riata Hubbard (Douglas), Saige Hubbard (Douglas); and Clanci Henry (Douglas) (front row, from left), Bruin Henry (Douglas) and Hayze Hatfield (Glenrock). Not pictured is Cord Smith (Glenrock).