Best in youth rodeo: Glenrock, Douglas talents finish great summer at State Finals

Published by Cinthia Stimson on Tue, 08/19/2025 - 22:00

The future of rodeo in Converse County is very bright with a talented group of cowboys and cowgirls from Douglas and Glenrock who ended July with a great showing at the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association State Finals. The talents include Levi Brandemuehl (Douglas) (back row) from left),  Andy Tillard (Douglas), Waylon Henry (Douglas), McCarty Henry (Douglas) Tennlee Hatfield (Glenrock), Avery White (Glenrock), Coe Hornbuckle (Douglas), Riata Hubbard (Douglas), Saige Hubbard (Douglas); and Clanci Henry (Douglas) (front row, from left), Bruin Henry (Douglas) and Hayze Hatfield (Glenrock). Not pictured is Cord Smith (Glenrock).

By: 
RJ Morgan, sports editor

Wyoming Junior Rodeo Asssociation finished July with the biggest event of the season at the State Finals. Top Converse County results are:

 

Levi Brandemuehl

Junior Boys goat tying, 2nd place

Junior Boys breakaway roping, 4th place

 

Avery White

Most Improved Junior Girl

Junior Girls barrel racing, 4th place

Junior Girls pole bending, 4th place

 

Andy Tillard

Senior team roping, 4th place

Senior breakaway roping, 4th place

 

Coe Hornbuckle

Senior Girls breakaway roping, 3rd place

 

Hayze Hatfield

Peewee barrels, 4th place

Peewee pole bending, 5th place

 

Tennlee Hatfield

Junior Girls barrel racing, 6th place

 

Saige Hubbard

Most Improved Peewee Girl

 

Clanci Henry

Peewee goat tying, 2nd place

Peewee pole bending, 6th place

