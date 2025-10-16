B&G Club: 25 years in the making

“The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock began as a true grassroots effort — a community that saw a need and came together to make it happen. Twenty-five years later, kids have had a safe place to belong, learn and thrive because of that vision.”

That’s how Ashley Bright summed up the last 25 years of the Boys and Girls Club of Glenrock Oct. 9. Standing in their facility that was built in 2022, the CEO of Central Wyoming Boys and Girls Club effused about the successes the club has made in its 25 years.

As all things, it started from a need that the community recognized and wanted to handle nearly three decades ago, according to Mike Colling, who at the time was Glenrock police chief and who later became Converse County commissioner. He and others noticed the children of Glenrock not having many options of places to go after school and, after receiving a grant, they decided to invest in the future of these children.



“I just thought the kids here needed something to do after school,” Colling recalled.

Along with fellow officers and deputies, they bought computers and secured a place to hold their after-school meetings – the old Grant Elementary School in 2000.

The officers donated time and energy to help the youth with homework and to keep them entertained between basketball and other activities.

But, it was starting to tax the officers with their already busy schedules, Colling said.

“Ashley Bright saw what we were doing and said, ‘Hey, if we work together, we can get a Boys and Girls Club here.’ Thankfully he came down and made a real B&GC,” Colling explained after the celebration.

“We ended up with a nice B&GC with a wonderful building and a place for them to go.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock is one of the best things going in our community for our youth.”

The open house Oct. 9 honored the years of continued support from the Town of Glenrock, Converse County School District #2, Converse County, local businesses, philanthropists and the entire community, Executive Coordinator Kris Katzmann said.

“The celebration was an opportunity to show off the firsthand the impact of community investment in local youth.”

And, just like any other day, it gave the young members something to do after their busy days at school. Activities – like making bracelets, building forts, enjoying a fresh meal and what seemed like the kids favorite part, Merrily the Clown with her balloon animals, swords, flowers and more – filed the rooms at the club.

B&G volunteers and directors said the history of the Glenrock club is impressive, especially given the involvement of and immense support from the community and local governments.

A brief history:

• In 2000-2003: Club operations began at Grant Elementary School after Glenrock police officers and then-chief Mike Colling saw a need.

• 2003-2022: The numbers of members grew substantially as they relocated among different buildings within the school district. Numbers of members, club needs and school facilities becoming harder to come by prompted supporters to want their own facility.

• So, in 2022: A 10,000-square-foot facility opened, made possible by the Town of Glenrock, Converse County and community donors.

• Today: The Glenrock club serves 345 youth each year, helping kids build character, leadership skills, and academic success.