B&G Club provides brighter futures

New building to open this fall, thanks to Town, commissioners

What does it mean to be part of a boys & girls club? It means being surrounded by friends and mentors, sharpening skills and discovering new pursuits, feeling heard and supported in every way, and knowing there’s a team of caring professionals in your court.

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock (B&GCG) is not just one of these things — it’s all of these things, providing a safe space where kids and teens can spend time between school and home.

At the club, children receive intentional programming based on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In addition, club youth take field trips to area businesses to learn more about entrepreneurship. They participate in weekly STEM activities to enrich learning; help with community service projects; grow and care for a garden, using raised beds provided by Christ Episcopal Church; and provide leadership and learn job skills as junior staff.

Converse County Commissioners and the Town of Glenrock are building a 10,000-square-foot brand new facility to house the B&GCG. The new building at Town Square is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022. Meanwhile, the club is currently housed in a dedicated wing within the intermediate school. Youth members have access to three classroom spaces, a technology center, and outdoor recreation space.

When the school district moved to a four-day school week, the club opened its doors for a full-day on Fridays to keep kids engaged and safe while parents or guardians may be working.

“We realize that parents work Monday through Friday and our new school week is a burden on working parents,” Glenrock Schools Superintendent Coley Shadrick said in a previous Glenrock Independent article.

“Having this relationship with the B&GCG is critical to ensure that Glenrock youth have positive and engaging supervision while they are not with their parents or guardians,” he said.

Additionally, out of concern that school lunches wouldn’t be provided to students on Friday, members of Christ Episcopal Church partnered with the club in 2018 to provide free lunches and snacks for the community’s children. Any child can receive a free lunch at the club on Friday, thanks to grant funding from the Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming and Christ Episcopal Church.

B&GCG has provided a safe and fun space during out-of-school times for more than 21 years. By becoming members, youth develop leadership skills and a sense of civic duty and community service. The club has an outstanding track record of guiding youth toward graduation with a solid plan for the future.

Cheryl Hackett is the Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Dustin Ailport serves on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming board of directors.