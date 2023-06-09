BGCCW’s Cundy receives national recognition

Jan Cundy has served on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming board of directors for 21 years and was honored with the Beacon of Light Award Aug. 24 at the Southwest Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas.

The Beacon of Light Award is the top national honor given to a board member by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

In addition to her 21 years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Jan currently serves as a national area council committee representative, a Jeremiah Milbank donor for two separate organizations in Wyoming, a BGCA national service award recipient, an annual giving chair, past board president, liaison to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s foundation and current area council president for Wyoming.

“Wyoming history will recall Jan Cundy,” BGCCW CEO Ashley Bright said.

During the pandemic, Jan led an intense task force aimed at reopening Boys & Girls Clubs across the state and prioritizing food distribution while clubs were shut down.

Jan and her husband, Brad, have been generous philanthropists, advisors, mentors and brand managers to the club. They are the gold standard of a Wyoming trustee.

“It is easy to be an ambassador for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming because I believe in what they do. They change so many lives,.I have seen it firsthand,” Jan said.

The Beacon of Light award was not the only hardware Jan went home with as she also accepted the bronze level of the League of Eagles award for the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

The award is given to boards that meet 75 percent involvement of individual board members in the following areas: engagement, ask, give, lead, evaluate and serve.

Reaching this milestone is a significant accomplishment achieved by 12 percent or fewer of Boys & Girls Clubs local organizations in 2022. The award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our organization’s board and executive leadership to serving the youth of our community at the highest level.