The Big Bounce Back: Sophomore Jones rises to challenge as Herd crushes Burns

Despite playing without star running back Kade Guenther, the Herders were able to get back to their winning ways defeating Burns at home 38-6, in large part due to sophomore running back Logan Jones.

Jones has been used sparingly in the previous two weeks, showing flashes but hasn’t gotten consistent carries.

With Guenther down, head coach Ryan Collier needed someone to step in besides junior Dustin Simmons, and Jones stepped up to the challenge.

“Jones played really well,” Collier said. “He did a lot of good things with the ball in his hands. We’ve been working a lot with him on his off-the-ball presence when he’s not running it.

“We want him to be a better blocker and understand the scheme better and this week he showed he grew a little bit and did some things for us.”

Jones was great whenever the ball was in his hands, contributing in the run game, on special teams and even briefly as a quarterback.

Although it was Dustin Simmons who led the team in rushing once again with 130 yards, Jones led the team in yards per carry. He had just seven less yards than Simmons on 11 less carries, in large part due to a 48-yard run, the longest of the game.

He wasn’t able to get in the endzone through the rush attack, but did find his way there on an explosive 81-yard kick return at the end of the half.

Simmons and Jonah Young also found the endzone for the Herders, with two and one a piece.

Overall, the three combined for 297 yards on 50 carries, averaging just under six yards per carry.

Young also added 21 yards through the air, completing two passes on six attempts, including a nine-yard touchdown pass to Adam Bearfield.

On the defensive side, the Herders put together their best effort of the young season.

By jumping out to a big lead and stuffing the run (allowing only 17 yards on 18 carries), the Herders forced Burns into a one-dimensional offense.

Burns quarterback had a modest 212 yards through the air on 14 of 28, but threw only one touchdown to two interceptions.

Glenrock also forced and recovered three fumbles and recorded three sacks while applying pressure most of the night.

“Defensive coordinator Donnie Stewart is probably the most underrated coach in the state, truthfully,” Collier said. “Each way, he gets my defense set up to where if the kids execute we will be a tough defense to move the ball on.

“The quarterback over there throws it pretty decent so we knew they would try and attack us that way, but we forced them behind the 8-ball and made them pass a little bit more than they wanted to.”

The team will try and keep the momentum moving forward as they continue conference play on the road against Wheatland 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

“There’s always things we need to improve on, so we’ll get into the film room and break it down to see what we need to get better at.”

Guenther is expected to return in time for their next game.