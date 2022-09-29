Blaze at Glenrock lignite plant starts in dumpster

Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a blaze at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock Wednesday near 6 p.m. The voluminous, thick black smoke had many residents in the area concerned, but Glenrock Fire Chief Shon Lindsey said the smoke made the fire look worse than what it was.

The fire started in a dumpster behind the lignite plant, he said.

“Something hot was thrown into the dumpster. It spread to pallets with plastic bags for the (company’s) products on them. That’s what caused the black smoke, the plastic bags,” he stated.

The dumpster and plastic bags were damaged, as well as a plastic Quonset hut building near by.

Lindsey said there were no injuries and representatives from the business were on site during the fire.

“Fire Stations No. 1 & 2 responded with three water tankers and two fire engines. We had it wrapped up by 10 p.m.,” he said.

“The firemen did a great job. It took a minute to get it under control, but when they did, they did a fantastic job!”