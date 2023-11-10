Blazer Burn: Injury-plagued Herders fall to Torrington, 63-0

The Glenrock High School football team just can’t catch a break. Friday’s bout with the Blazers was marked by penalties, injuries and a touch of confusion that saw a hopeful start turn sour in a 63-0 rout under the bright lights in Glenrock.

“We executed what we were used to seeing,” said senior running back Mason O’Brien. “They just kept throwing things that we haven’t seen all year at us.”

GHS head coach Zane Perez did not return calls for comment.

The Herd’s opening drive ended with a punt that the Blazers brought back to their 42-yard line. Torrington shook off a holding penalty and rumbled down the field, capping the opening drive with a 17-yard run. The Herd (0-6, 0-5 2A East) fumbled on the kickoff, and Torrington (4-3, 4-1 2A East) relentlessly pounded the rock down field, finally scoring on a 7-yard run.

Torrington scored again on a pick-6, then intercepted Brady Dona again on the next drive and converted to go up 28-0 in the first period.

Confusion coming out of the quarter break led to a timeout on the first play of the second, but the extra time to chat didn’t clear up the routes to be run and Dona was intercepted a third time. The Blazers returned that interception all the way to the end zone to go up 35-0.

The Herd got behind the sticks thanks to penalties on the next drive, forcing them to turn to the air, but the ball sailed on Dona into the waiting arms of a Blazer defender, who returned the interception for a third defensive touchdown.

Glenrock finally escaped a series with a punt, but the Torrington offense – well-rested thanks to excellent defensive play – was ready to roll. The Blazers scored three plays later on a 47-yard touchdown run to go up 49-0.

A failed fourth-down attempt led to a 51-yard score for Torrington on the next two series. The Herd earned its first first down on a Dona-to-Casey Sarvey connection that went for 13 yards and saw Glenrock cross midfield for the first time. Though it looked like the Herd might have found their rhythm, it was Torrington celebrating another pick-6 to end the half.

With the running clock rolling in the second half, Glenrock kept trying to push forward, but it was all in vain. On the final drive, Dona was able to connect with Sarvey, Brody Allen, and Nathan Bigford, but any more late game magic eluded the Herd and Torrington completed the shutout.

Unofficially, Dona finished the night 10-of-32 for 71 yards and eight interceptions, four of which were returned for scores. He also added eight yards on three carries. O’Brien finished with 15 yards on 12 carries. Sarvey paced the receivers with three receptions for 31 yards. Charlie Schowengerdt finished with two catches for 16 yards, as well as a sack and tackle for a loss on defense.*

As the season winds down, the Herd are hoping to learn some lessons, especially among the younger players, that will carry into the future of the program.

“I want to see the team continue growing,” O’Brien said. “We have freshmen taking huge roles now and they’re all willing to step up to the plate. They aren’t afraid of anything, which is great to see for the new culture here.”

Glenrock hits the road for its next chance to get a tally in the win column. They’ll travel to Newcastle on Friday for a grudge match with the Dogies (1-5, 1-4 2A East). Kickoff is at 6 p.m.