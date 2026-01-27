BLOWING UP THE CLOWN WORLD

Merrily, a colorful, lively personality, wins Clown of the Year International title from peers

For many years, Merrily Johnston would feel awkward standing in line with children waiting to talk with balloon artists when she would see them.

Then, 28 years ago she decided rather than joining the ranks of the crowd, she would become a clown herself. Thus Merrily the Clown was born.

Now, all these years later, she’s not only being recognized for her work in the communities she serves, but internationally as well. Last Monday, Johnston was awarded the honor of becoming the 2026 International Clown of the Year by Clowns of America International (COAI).

“I said, ‘WOOHOO!’” Johnston said of her initial reaction to finding out she had won the award. “My husband was in bed , I answered the phone and started walking away, and then they told me and I just yelled.”

The Clown of the Year Award is given out every year based on a nomination process to a clown who has been a member for more than five years and based on the last one-to-three-years who has been, as COAI defines, “An active clown showing dedication to the craft.”

This defines her perfectly. For the 28 years she has been engaging the craft and in every location, she puts her all into every performance.

For Johnston, it’s all about the kids. Even in her “pregame ritual” Johnston will say a prayer and ask God to help her remember who is important – to make every child feel loved, seen and important. This effort pays dividends for her, with many of the children she interacts with showing great appreciation for her clown prowess.

“(Other) parents have told me that their kids call me ‘their clown.’ I love that. And I love a lot of kids will want to give me hugs,” Johnston said. “It means the world to me that kids feel comfortable with me, that they want to say hi, they want to give me a hug. I have kids that make me cards all the time.”

“I got (a letter) probably a year ago that I just found the other day. It said ‘To Mrs. Merrily,’ and (I) opened it and it said, ‘Thanks for being the best clown in the world!’ I was like ‘Oh, it came true.’ I mean, I’m not really the best in the world, but I’m among the best.”

Johnston primarily performs in Natrona County, though many Converse County residents might recognize her from her frequent work in Glenrock where she has multiple gigs every year including a yearly stint at Deer Creek Days in July.

Johnston’s presence at Deer Creek Days has become something that many in the community look forward to, with people beginning to line up to get their chance at hanging out with her before she even sets up.

“Usually at something like Deer Creek Days I have to set up a tent. I have to set up my whole set up. I usually get there an hour early before I’m supposed to start so I can get set up, but people will start lining up right away. Sometimes people will stand there the whole time I’m setting up and I’ll talk to them. I feel bad they could be walking around enjoying other things but they’re standing in my line. But it’s because they don’t want to wait in line later,” Johnston said of people waiting just to get to see her.

Like many performers, Merrily notices a difference between herself “in clown” and her everyday self, who is usually more shy.

However, Johnston has what she calls “A magical power of being able to compartmentalize when I’m a clown. If I have a headache, or if I don’t feel well or if I’m tired, I can put that aside. As soon as I get to whatever I’m doing I forget about it. I couldn’t tell you how I do it, but I’m able to just be on, have a lot of enthusiasm.”

One thing that sets Johnston apart from her clown peers is the fact that almost as a manifestation of the love of balloon artists that inspired her to enter the business, she makes her own designs from balloons – with some even being published in “The New Calliope,” the official publication of COAI.

Some of the designs that Johnston makes, or has made in previous years, are a puzzle ball, which is popular due to it’s simplicity and the variety of colors it can be constructed with, a unicorn hat, an alien piggyback rider and a 6-foot tall cowboy she made out of balloons for a parade one year.

If people would like to see Johnston in action for themselves, they can contact her for booking, or see what she has coming up via Facebook at Merrily the Clown. Those interested can book her by calling (360) 713-3893. Johnston also performs every Wednesday at Old Chicago in Casper and will soon become a regular performer at Boston Pizza along with a Casper Burger King location.