Blowing through Wind River: Wrestlers own day at Don Runner Memorial Tournament as they pin seven top placers

With big challenges through the first four weeks of action, the Glenrock High School wrestling program had a chance over the weekend to compete in a smaller setting than most weekends. The boys and girls available unleashed the gains they have made taking on big schools by owning the day with athletes wrestling for first place Jan. 17 at the 2026 Don Runner Memorial at Wind River.

It’s the usual stomping ground for the Herders who make the trip annually. However, this visit was more successful than most as nearly a dozen athletes competed for first place, seven of whom took first in their respective weight classes.

Only one GHS girl made it the trip and she made the most of it. Gillian Holman won three out of four matches on her way to taking home second place in the 120-125 weight class.

Holman was solid from the start and took care of Lillian Neil (Dubois) via pin at 0:59. The senior advanced to score another convincing win by fall over Kendal Kostreva (Lander Valley) in 0:50.

It was three straight for Holman after she owned the fourth round by taking down TyAnne Cooper (Wind River) by pin at 1:47. The senior was only stopped in the final round by Lily Hill (Wind River).

Leading the way on the boys side was a standout who has not lost this year. Two-time defending State champion Brody Allen added four more wins to his record and resume en route to winning the finals of the 132-138A division.

Allen’s perfect season continued by kicking off the tournament with a pin against Bryson Kolb (Buffalo) at 2:36. He followed that with a win via fall over Case Baker (Buffalo) in 2:50, and by fall again against Jacob Nelson (H.E.M.) at 1:34.

That victory sent Allen into a familiar spot – the finals. The junior sealed the deal and defeated Wyatt Holloway (Lander Valley) by pin in 1:35.

In the 144A group, Wes Holman was unbeatable in taking all four clashes to win first place. His run started with decisive match in beating Evan Wing (Buffalo) at 0:31.

Holman advanced by fall against teammate Jesus Garcia in 0:57, and soon after pinned Avery Coffman (Lander Valley) at 1:02. He moved on to defeat teammate Hunter Rivera courtesy of a decision.

Joining his Herder friends as a first-place grappler was Preston Sorensen. He won all four matches to win the 175 weight class.

Preston Sorensen won by fall over Daniel Lemley (Riverton) in 0:55 during the first round and followed that by beating Joshua Ramirez (H.E.M.) by fall at 1:43. The senior didn’t stop there and took down Ezekiel Ramirez (Buffalo) via pin in 2:51 to advance to the finals.

At 120, Rian Selby scored a bunch of team points and a medal in capturing first place. His trio of victories started quickly thanks to a win by fall over Tryan Rieder (Wind River) at 0:57.

Selby notched a win by fall over Braden Ghormley (Lander Valley) in 1:57) and soon after pinned Dax Platt (Lander Valley) at 0:47. The Herder moved on to the fifth round where he was not denied in scoring a fall over Wesley Morris (Buffalo) at 0:54.

Kyler Sorensen nailed pair of successes at 190 pounds for first place and nine team points. He defeated Justyn Tendore (Lander Valley) via fall in 0:14, and equalled that in the next round by pinning Logan Jensen (Wind River) at 2:47.

Brady Calmes had the same success at the 215 with class. His locked down two by fall – at 1:08 against Jonathan Friday (Riverton), and at 3:12 versus Carter Caturia (Buffalo).

Kelton Stewart scored big points in the 165 division where he accumulated four victories for first place. His first win was against teammate Khanan Caston via 17-1 tech fall.

Stewart followed that by pinning Joe Duke (Riverton) in 1:11, and scored another fall over Ryan Carver (Riverton) at 1:06. He owned the fifth round by fall over Brody Behrend (Buffalo).

Joel Williams battled amongst the 175A talents where he won two of three to score second place. He was impressive from the beginning in scoring a win by fall over teammate Paxtyn Stilwell at 0:30.

Williams followed up by pinning Michael Sparks (Wind River) at 0:22 to reach the finals. He was stopped by teammate Preston Sorensen by decision.

Hunter Rivera scored a pair of victories in the 144B weight group to reach the finals. That was made possible first by defeating Enoch Hernandez (Riverton) via fall 1:08 in his opening bout

Rivera made it two straight after winning by fall over Colby Johnson (Dubois) in 1:20. He moved on to the finals where he was stopped by Holman.

Maximus Kellogg also knows something about winning. He did so two times en route to reaching the finals of the 106-110B group.

Kellogg took care of business and beat Zander Weliever (Riverton) by fall in 3:06. He advanced to the finals courtesy of a 15-0 tech fall over Reid Hill (Wind River). He earned second overall and was only stopped by Talon Walker (Wind River) won by tech fall.

Also competing, placing and delivering victories were Wyatt Rhamy (fourth, 106-110A), Porter Mathson (fifth, 157A), Khanan Caston (third, 165), Paxtyn Stilwell (third, 175A), Gene Hershley (third, 285), Skyron Granaas (fourth, 157B) and Jesus Garcia (fourth, 144A).