Boys place 4th, girls 6th in State cross-country meet in Ethete Saturday

While they didn’t bring home a trophy, the Glenrock High School Cross-Country team should be proud of their overall accomplishments and improvements throughout not only this season, but at State at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete Oct. 23.

According to the coach Christopher Gray, the athletes placed very well: The boys in fourth overall statewide, and the girls placing in sixth.

“The boys improved their times from the first time we ran at Ethete in September and were very competitive. The boys all felt really good about their efforts and were disappointed in not bringing home a trophy,but they can keep their heads up high knowing they represented Glenrock really well the entire meet,” the coach said on Monday.

Gray said the girls all beat their times from the first time they ran the Ethete course a month ago.

“They ran extremely well. They all felt they had fresh legs and ran their best race of the year, which is what you hope would happen at the state meet,” he said.

“(The team) all gave a great effort and had super attitudes throughout the year.”

STATE RESULTS:

BOYS:

•John Halvorsen, 5th, All State

• James Halvorsen, 11th

• Joel Bryan, 29th

• Ayden Moulton, 37th

• Gavin Zeiger, 48th

• Owen Caldwell, 53rd

GIRLS

• Anna Grant, 17th

• Sarah Winger, 27th

• Peyton Phillips, 28th

• Gracie Keizer, 38th

• Cora Grant, 41st

• Hilda Williams, 46th

“Coach (Misti) Allen and myself are very proud of the runners and thank them for their effort and attitude. It really makes our job very easy to coach, with kids like the we had this year,” Gray said.