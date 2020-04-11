Bradshaw ousts Moulton on hospital district board; incumbents hang on in other races

The Glenrock Hospital District Board of Trustees will see a new face at the table at their next meeting, as incumbent John Moulton will be replaced by newbie DeAnna Bradshaw, who won this round – the second time she cast her name to run on the ballot.

Kate Anfinson, who is a current board member on the hospital district, kept her seat by garnering the most votes at 797, according to the preliminary results Tuesday night from the Converse County Clerk’s office.

Bradshaw, coming in with the second highest number of votes, earned 741 votes while Moulton came in third with 725. She had run, but lost, two years ago.

Voters re-elected incumbents in the county commission, Glenrock town council, Rolling Hills council and Glenrock School Board races.

In the race for commissioners, Rick Grant won with 4,468 votes, with Mike Colling coming in second with 4,216 check marks. Constitutional Party candidate Darek Joppru lost the county-wide race with 1,705.

Town council candidates John Moulton and Margaret Nunn – both incumbents – remain on council 806 and 729, votes, respectively.

Moulton was running for re-election to both the hospital district board and the town council.

Preliminary results show 744 undervotes for town council, which means voters either skipped that race entirely or cast their ballot for one candidate.

Rolling Hills Town Councilmembers Bob Sweet and Donna Weaver had a close race with Sweet earning 145 votes and Weaver 146. Both candidates will retain their seats.

Current Glenrock School District Board of Trustees will stay the same, with incumbents Vicki Widiker earning 1,149 votes, Jared Williams with 1,135 and Brad Jones with 1,047.

Candidates for the Converse County Senior Citizens Service District Board seats were filled by incumbents Kathleen Patceg with 3,542 votes and Ronald Yates with 3,537, along with former Converse County Clerk Lucile Taylor, who took the lead with a whopping 4,835 votes.

Robert Nunn, Victor Ohman and Ronald Yates, current cemetery district trustees, will remain on the board for the next four years.

Voter turnout this election surpassed 100% because a large number of people registered at the polls. The county clerk’s office reported 3,190 votes were cast before election day, including those who voted in person and with absentee ballots.

Going into the general election, 6,792 people were registered to vote, but because Wyoming allows registering at the polls, 7,009 people actually cast ballots in Converse County’s 19 precincts.