Buckle up to celebrate the Wild West Sept. 19

A BBQ contest, brewfest, live music, vendors and wagon rides are just some of the activities scheduled for the first Wild West Fall Fest organized by the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce.

“All activities will be in either Kimball Park or the Rec Center park,” Chamber Director Kristy Grant said. “We’ll have wagon rides available for people to go between the two parks.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deer Creek Days, the annual weekend celebration, had to be cancelled due to health restrictions, so “we thought a fall event would be great.”

Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1-11 p.m., downtown Glenrock will be busy with all kinds of food, music, fun and games for families and kids of all ages.

“We’re going to have a 5K run, pie baking contest, cornhole and other kids games,” she said.

The big event will be the BBQ contest, where companies and ranchers can sponsor a team. The categories will be beef and pork which will be judged by a panel.

“Everyone can have a taste of the BBQ for a donation,” she said. “The chamber is going to provide side dishes and a People’s Choice award will be voted for.”

Any donation amount is acceptable with all funds going to local non-profit groups.

A brewfest, anchored by Cowboy State Brewing, will offer between eight and 10 local and state brews.

A variety of live bands will start playing at 1 p.m. with a headline concert finishing off the event from 8-11 p.m.

“We’re really looking forward to a fun day with something for everyone,” Grant said.

For more information call Grant at 436-5652.