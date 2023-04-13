A Capitol-Sized Challenge: Herder track takes on 18 teams, more than 1,000 athletes at Okie Blanchard Invite in State Capitol April 7

With 19 schools, including six 4A programs, and nearly 1,000 athletes in action, the Glenrock High School track & field team faced the kind of test it has not seen yet this season. It was the kind of challenge that helps push the smaller programs in times and distances.

That challenge was just what GHS head coach Peter Fenster wants right now. He said it’s all about improving and qualifying for state regardless of placings, and the Herders enjoyed many good performances in the varsity and junior varsity heats.

GIRLS

Julia Sarvey had stellar efforts in both running and field events. The senior led by example by earning sixth overall in the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 2.92 seconds.

Against the junior varsity field Sarvey took first place in long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5.5 inches.

Lucy Ticknor enjoyed her first full meet since a standout wrestling season. The freshman was first in her division for the 3,200 run where she was clocked at 15:07.64. Ticknor also had the best time among Herders in the 800 at 3:06.82.

In 100 hurdles, GHS’ Hailey Johnson was tops on her team at 12th place after she was clocked at 21.25 seconds.

Glenrock had an impressive finish in pole vault. Erica Dority finished third with a height of 8-0.

Zhane Johnson had the Herders’ best shot put distance in JV at 28-1. Freshman Caitlin Williams was not far behind at 26-1.5.

BOYS

The Herders managed to have several good efforts among the many athletes that consumed Okie Blanchard Stadium.

In the varsity finals, senior Rylan Bloem had the highest placing when he captured 12th place in shot put with a launch of 40-1.

On the track, Logan Jones was Glenrock’s fastest in sprint events. He was clocked in at 12.42 in the 100 and 24.85 in the 200.

Ayden Moulton was in several events throughout the day. His best varsity finish was in the 1,600 where he was 15th and was clocked at 5:16.81.

The highest finish in the JV heats came from Brady Dona. He was third overall in the 400 with a time of 56.91 seconds.

The Herders had two talents excel in long jump. Moulton landed a mark of 16-5.75, just ahead of teammate J.D. Holman at 16-3.5. Flexing their muscle, Case Barrett was fourth in shot put after his toss hit the sand at 101-10 and Casey Sarvey was next for GHS at 90-1.

UP NEXT

The Glenrock track & field team will get a rare chance to compete at home as the Herders will host this week’s meet on Friday (April 14).

It will be two weeks with minimal travel as GHS is slated to compete in Douglas the following week.