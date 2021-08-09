Cars Rally for Clover Saturday

Clover Bryan’s bright eyes twinkle in photographs. Her wide, happy smile takes up her whole face as she grins from ear-to-ear. She just started kindergarten this year. From the way she shines, you know she’s a unique and special young lady.

But, Clover is battling a debilitating disease – she has cystic fibrosis (CF) – two strains of the Delta F508 mutation. Her pancreas doesn’t produce enzymes to break down fat and protein in her diet. She takes six different medications several times a day for a disease she’s had since birth.

She uses a nebulizer medicine and a physiotherapy vest machine every morning and night for 20 minutes, which helps to break up the mucus her body can’t break down on its own.

Clover is the daughter of Seth and Hannah Bryan. She has a big brother, Dakota, who is 8. To say the road she’s on, with the love and support of her family, is rough – is an understatement.

CF patients often develop diabetes and often need double lung transplants. They deal with repeated lung infections, such as bronchitis, pneumonia, persistent coughing and phlegm build up. They end up staying in the hospital for a minimum of two weeks on antibiotics when they’re sick. Patients have digestive issues, too, including vitamin deficiencies, severe bowel changes, pancreatitis and other issues.

Despite the numerous medications, frequent trips to Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver every couple of months and dealing with her disease, she’s a ray of sunshine in the lives of everyone she meets.

Clover is the subject of a big event coming up on Saturday – the Cars for Clover fundraiser Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by the 4 Aces/Cowboy State Brewery of Glenrock.

The get-together is one of many events the folks at the 4 Aces are doing, and yes – you guessed it – this family-friendly event is centered around a big car show.

“Our main goal is to raise awareness. Chelsea, the manager of the 4 Aces, and I decided to do two fundraisers a year. The first one this year that we did was the adult prom in February, for the senior center,” he said.

“Clover is my daughter. We’re doing it to raise money for medical and travel expenses, and to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis. CF is a big one. Not many people know about it.

“We’re going to (feature) a different child every year, along with raising awareness about a different disease or issue. We thought we’d do a car show and raise funds to help families with medications, trips to the hospital, things like that,” Seth explained.

Saturday’s event will include not only an incredible car show full of gorgeous, shiny vehicles, but bounce houses, food vendors, live music, face painting, raffles and giveaways, auctions, games, a dunk tank and more.

Seth said Glenrock Police Sgt. Colter Felton has volunteered to sit in the dunk tank during the event.

“Seth had reached out and asked if I’d participate. I was excited to be able to help. Apparently, Seth believes people would like the opportunity to send an officer swimming. I suppose there’s no better time to give them a chance. I am thankful the event is in September and not January, though. Hopefully, a lot of laughs and fun will take place, and we can help a strong and beautiful little girl who is fighting a terrible thing like cystic fibrosis,” Felton said.

Glenrock residents are coming through strong for Clover, even before the event, her dad stated.

“Our little community here is really cool. We already have over 30 sponsors for the car show. We’re going to have raffles the whole day. People have donated everything from gift cards to hair products to tattoo gift certificates, Cold Stone gift cards, $50 to a meat market, bluetooth speakers. We have two guns to raffle off, a Smith & Wesson M&P 556 rifle and a Canik 9mm which we’re already selling tickets for at 4 Aces,” Seth said.

Anyone wishing to join the car show can do so for a $25 entry fee, which includes an event t-shirt. Registration is 10 a.m.-12 noon. Vehicle classes include muscle cars, diesels, modern post 1974, pre 50, rat rods, 50/64 and motorcycles.

For more information on the fundraiser, contact Seth Bryan at 307-251-9741.