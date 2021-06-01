CCSD2 receives nearly $1M in CARES Act funds

Converse County wasn’t the only entity to make the most of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

The Glenrock school district received nearly $1 million in funds which has helped the district provide new Chromebooks for students, teachers’ laptops and classroom audio and video equipment, according to superintendent Coley Shadrick.

The district received a total of $924,267.58, which has benefited all school buildings and has provided the district with the necessary Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as required by the Wyoming Department of Education.

The largest expense was $465,965.51, which went to new and upgraded classroom audio and video equipment; $164,819.25 was spent on new Chromebooks for students, allowing them to attend classes virtually.

Re-working the school buildings and making them comply with state-mandated social distancing requirements cost $99,167.02; and $49,180.36 was spent for required PPE, including face masks, hand sanitizer, cleaners and other disinfectants used to combat the coronavirus.

Cleaning and disinfecting the buildings, another necessary expenditure, came in at $7,599.80.

Activity-related expenses due to the novel coronavirus was also included at $4,578.94. This included new signage and extra uniforms.