Chase's Chatter: To cardio or not to cardio, that is the question

For some who frequent the gym, the very notion of a cardio workout can feel like an ominous black cloud. The suffocating pressure of breathing hard and sweating bullets on a treadmill or during some high-intensity aerobics class can turn them off from even going to the gym. On the other hand, some workout-enthusiasts have such disdain for lifting weights or using resistance machines that they’d prefer a gym without a single scrap of iron within its walls.

If you’re not a fan of gyms or fitness debates, you may not be aware of the age-old question of whether weight training or cardiovascular exercise is superior. Sure, it’s not as if everybody who goes to the gym draws a hard line in the sand over the two types of exercise but from what I’ve noticed, most gym-goers seem to fit into one of two general classifications: the weight-lifters and the cardio connoisseurs. This makes sense as, generally, people tend to hit the gym for two reasons: to gain muscle or lose fat. Of course, everybody’s walk (or run) along the road to fitness is different, but these are the two traditional routes people tend to follow.

Personally, I’m more inclined to lift weights than run on a treadmill. I’ve always been on the scrawnier side, so I tend to prioritize weight and resistance training. With a diet high in protein and calories, this can help me build muscle mass (theoretically) and carve definition into my chest, arms, back and legs. In other words, I like to go to the gym to look and feel good, not to push myself to the point of exhaustion through a grueling set of sweat-inducing and vision-blurring exercises.

Some people, however, don’t share this mindset and tackle gut-wrenching workouts that would make a Navy Seal blush. My girlfriend, for instance, seems to thrive on a lack of oxygen at the gym. Every time we visit an exercise facility, she pounces on the stair-stepper or treadmill, assaulting either machine for over an hour. Meanwhile, I run or walk for just a few minutes before flirting with the nearest set of dumbbells.

The reason we differ on workouts is because we differ in goals. While I’m interested in bulking up, my girlfriend has no desire to gain massive arms or bulging shoulders. Rather, she’d prefer to chase that runner’s high while maintaining a slender figure. But despite the differences in our workouts, we’re both incredibly sore when we get home. In an attempt to understand each other’s post-workout pain, we recently tried each other’s workouts for a day.

While I must say my girlfriend blew through one of my regular lifting routines with little trouble, she did complain about not being able to lift her arms for the next couple of days. I, however, didn’t do as well completing her workout. In fact, I nearly puked multiple times during a high-intensity, cardio-centered fitness class she dragged me to. But I finished the hour-long class with my only battle scar being a fervent headache.

Having now explored both sides of the coin, so to speak, I think I’m much more enlightened on the debate between resistance and cardio training. Only insane people love cardio… Just joking.

While I understand the necessity of cardio and its benefits to your heart and well-being, I don’t have a burning desire to push myself to the verge of gagging every day. Perhaps once a week, but not every day. Though I’ll still gravitate more toward the weight bench than the treadmill, I am making an effort to mix the two disciplines as a sort of Yin and Yang. I think balance, as is the case with most things, is the ideal way to fine-tune the meaty machine known as the human body.