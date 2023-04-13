Choice Gas decisions due April 26 regarding natural gas supplier

If you’re a user of natural gas, you must choose a natural gas commodity supplier as part of the Choice Gas Program by April 26 – whether you like it or not.

If you don’t, Black Hills Energy (BHE) will make a choice for you, rolling over whomever you had last year to this year, possibly with different rates. That may or may not be in your favor when it comes to receiving natural gas utility bills.

Luckily for Glenrock businesses and residences, you can join a pool through the Town of Glenrock which will make it easier to choose, as they do the hard work for you.

WHAT IS

CHOICE GAS?

Each year about this time, Wyoming natural gas consumers receive a packet in the mail at the beginning of April from BHE which outlines what the Choice Gas Program is and other pertinent details, including the list of available natural gas suppliers for the year.

Customers have the option to choose from those suppliers using the internet, mail, or the rollover option, according to BHE’s website. Active participation in the program is encouraged to allow customers exclusive control of the supplier, price and the many available price options.

However, this will require work on the part of the consumer – in order to compare prices, one has to do all of the research themselves, from going online to each supplier’s website and recording their rates/offers, or calling them on the phone for the same information to be able to compare the companies’ rates.

While it is a lot of work, BHE has put together an informational packet, The Wyoming Choice Gas Guidebook, complete with a worksheet and questions to ask the suppliers. Visit https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/sites/blackhillsenergy.com/files/23_wyg... to download the packet and follow the step-by-step instructions within.

Rates vary widely from supplier to suppler and even within each supplier’s plan, so do your homework to find the best deal that fits your needs.

TOWN POOL

OPTION

The Town of Glenrock is collecting Choice Gas applications from residents and businesses for a pool. By having a pool, this allows consumers to collectively get better prices from a supplier.

If you choose to utilize the option of going through the town’s collective, there is no additional charge either directly or indirectly, as the town is working with Wyoming Community Gas for a discounted pricing rate regardless of if you choose a fixed, market index or blend rate, according to a flyer distributed by the town.

The Town has several discounted natural gas price options to choose from and if you have questions, you can speak with Town Clerk Tammy Taylor at Town Hall.

“People need to return their Choice Gas forms to me, signed and dated, with a phone number and email address,” Taylor said Friday.

Should you choose to join the pool, the deadline to have forms to Taylor is April 20 by no later than 3 p.m.

For more information, call Taylor at 307-436-9294, extension 210.

SUPPLIERS &

CONTACT INFO

If you prefer to speak with Choice Gas Program suppliers yourself, the individual suppliers this year (in no particular order) are:

• Symmetry Energy Solution, LLC, 888-200-3788, symmetryenergy.com/choice

• Black Hills Energy Services, 866-231-3241, choosebhes.com

• WoodRiver Energy, LLC, 877-790-4990, woodriverenergy.com/Wyoming

• Archer Energy, LLC, 844-795-7491, archerenergy.com

• Uncle Frank Energy Services, 833-372-6564, unclefrankenergy.com

• Wyoming Producer-Consumer Alliance, 877-438-9722, wp-ca.com

• Wyoming Community Gas, 877-318-4051, wyomingcommunitygas.org

• Vista Energy Marketing, 888-508-4782, vistaenergymarketing.com

• Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC, 877-245-3506, choicegas.com

Regardless of which supplier selected, BHE will maintain your local natural gas system, read gas meters and send out bills.