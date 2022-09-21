Come on down to the Wild West Fall Fest, raise $ for kids’ lunches

Get those $1 bills ready, folks – for a buck a minute, you can put your best friend or foe into Lunch Pail Jail at the annual Wild West Fall Fest Sept. 23-24.

And, as if you didn’t think it could get any better than that, all of the proceeds raised from the festival are going toward the Glenrock Schools’ lunch program.

Elevate Glenrock Director Chevy Meyer said the event is, “another fun, community engagement activity. We try to draw families out to be involved, as well as those (families) from surrounding areas.”

Barbecue teams from Douglas, Casper and Glenrock, including the Herder Culinary team from the high school, will set up for a BBQ competition Friday night at Town Square.

There will be food trucks and vendors there both days. Live music with DJ Cinnamon, of Douglas, will provide entertainment Friday night, all between 6-9 p.m. Dancing is encouraged.

Saturday’s events begin at 7 a.m. with the 5k run registration at the Rock in the Glen monument on the edge of town. The run itself begins at 8 a.m.

The Glenrock Area Food Pantry is hosting a pancake breakfast feed at 8 a.m. at Town Square. Donations are suggested and the money raised will go to help out community members with their grocery needs.

Lunch Pail Jail starts at 10 a.m. If you don’t want your neighbor to put you in jail, you can purchase “no-jail time insurance” for a $20 donation.

Then, the BBQ competition begins at 2 p.m., with tasting to follow at 2:30 p.m. Six teams of competitors will each cook 50 pounds of meat. Festival-goers can taste test the fare for their dinner and help choose the team with the most outstanding barbecue.

“The barbecue is so people can come in and sample. There will be sides, beans, they can get a whole meal out of it. Donations are encouraged, which will go to the school lunch program as well,” Meyer said.

Steve Frame and his Western Rebels will take to the Town Square stage at 3 p.m., followed by The Man in Tan concert at at 6 p.m.

Beer will be available to adults over 21 both evenings. All events will take place at Town Square unless otherwise noted.