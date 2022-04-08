Comments sought on Wyoming Business Ready grant for McGinley expansion

The Town of Glenrock intends to submit an application for a Business Ready Community (BRC) Business Committed Grant to the Wyoming Business Council for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing.

The intent of this program is to ready a community for new business development through economic or educational development projects which may include (but are not limited to)water, sewer, streets and roads, telecommunications, airports, purchase of rights of way, purchase of land, buildings, facilities, industrial and business parks, industrial site or business district development, amenities within a business or industrial park, landscaping, recreational and convention facilities, and/or other projects.

A public hearing on the application and project will take place

The town is seeking public input regarding this project. Anyone wishing to comment on this project are encouraged to attend a public hearing on Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Glenrock Town Hall. Written comments should be directed to the following individuals: Mayor Bruce Roumell, 219 S. 3rd Street, P.O. Box 417, Glenrock, Wyoming, 82637 or email broumell@glenrock.org; or Mandy Jones, Community Development, 219 S. 3rd Street, P.O. Box 417, Glenrock, WY 82637 or email mjones@glenrock.org

Written comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

According to town officials, all comments made at the public hearing and written comments submitted on or before the deadline will be taken into consideration before possibly creating a resolution in support of submitting an application for a 2022 BRC Business Committed Grant Award.

The rules governing the BRC Grant and Loan Program are available through the Wyoming Business Council or http://www.wyomingbusiness.org

For more information, contact Town of Glenrock Clerk Tammy Taylor at 307-436-5729.