Concert series rocks – just ask the kids

It’s June in Glenrock, which means two things. One: the temperature is sure to reach the high 90s any day now, and two: free summer concerts are back.

Over 100 residents flocked to Glenrock Town Square Friday evening for the first show in the Rock the Glen Summer Concert Series. Rock a la Carte, a Queen tribute band from Iowa, belted power ballads and shredded intricate guitar solos for the crowd made up of all ages.

“I think it’s doing great,” Glenrock Director of Community Events/Town Square Chevy Meyer said of the concert series. “We’re up to 140,000 views on (the Town Square Facebook page) so we’re getting it to be even bigger this year.”

This is the third year of the Rock the Glen series, and Meyer said she’s really tried to bring more variety than in the previous two years.

“The first couple years were mostly country, a couple soft rock bands. They (the community) said they wanted more variety.”

A testament to this variety, this summer’s concert series is slated to feature bands of the alternative, blues, rock, pop and country varieties. Meyer also said she’s taken additional digital marketing steps this year to help promote the concerts. She continued to say that, ultimately, the main goal of the summer concert series is to keep it going, keep the variety going and give the community something they don’t often get to see.

Based on the sizable crowd turnout and the giddy reactions of its members, it seems Meyer’s efforts are paying off.

“It’s awesome,” audience member and Higgins Hotel owner Joe Weaver said. “It gives our small community something to do on the weekends that brings us together.” He added that he plans to bring his kids to nearly every concert this summer.

“A lot of kids in Wyoming don’t get to see live music very often,” he continued. “These kids get to have it be part of their summer. They get to play, dance and have a good time.”

The next concert in the series is scheduled for June 20 when Nashville-based Christian rock band Spoken will take to the stage. Every show this summer will begin at 7 p.m.