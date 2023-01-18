Congratulations Are In Order
Cinthia Stimson photo
Jack Gilbert presents his grandmother, Judi Colling, a bouquet of flowers following her Glenrock Town Council oath of office/swearing-in Jan. 9. Reelected Councilman Roy Kincaid signs official paperwork behind them.
Cinthia Stimson, cinthia@glenrockind.com
Glenrock Independent
