Converse County Commissioner Robert Short announces campaign for secretary of state

Converse County Commissioner Robert Short made it official Wednesday morning. The Republican is running for Wyoming Secretary of State.

Elected to the Converse County Commission in 2014, the Glenrock High School graduate, who now resides in Douglas, has publicly announced his campaign for Secretary of State to replace Chuck Gray, who is running for the U.S. House. He is the first candidate of either party to announce for Secretary of State.

While not addressing Gray’s tenure directly or mentioning the incumbent by name, his announcement did focus on fair and accountable handling of elections. Many of Gray’s efforts as SOS have been promoting legislation over “election integrity and security” – most of which have not been enacted by the legislature.

“As a Wyoming Republican, I am deeply committed to the principles of smaller government, low taxes, free markets and the Constitution. I hold an unshakable belief in helping people and have dedicated much of my life to service,” Short said. “The Secretary of State is charged with duties that first and foremost require an unwavering commitment to following rules that build trust, ensure fairness and accuracy and promote accountability in our state, while always putting the best interest of Wyomingites first. My life and career is built on these principles and I live true to my word.”

In his announcement, Short highlighted his time as an election judge, saying, he “respects the integrity demonstrated by the county clerks, their staffs and volunteers throughout Wyoming’s communities who endeavor to ensure fair, honest and accurate elections.”

He said he would prioritize secure Wyoming elections.

“I am prepared to take swift and decisive action if missteps occurs, and am resolute in my commitment to overseeing Wyoming’s elections with great integrity,” Short said.

Short has been elected to the Converse County Commission three times and currently serves as vice president of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, where his focus is protecting Wyoming’s natural resource interests and improving outcomes for Wyoming residents, according to his written announcement being emailed to the media sometime Wednesday.

As a commissioner, Short oversaw the construction of the new Justice Center in Douglas, infrastructure investments and increased access to broadband and emergency services in remote areas of the county.

After graduating from Glenrock High School, Short studied at the Denver Institute of Technology. His career was in technology before a pivot to nuclear science. In 2005, he returned to Wyoming. Before being elected to county commission, he served on several boards in Wyoming including Multiple Joint Powers 911, Joint Justice, Joint Powers, Public Lands and Energy and Environment, among others.

Even while campaigning statewide, Short said, he will finish his term with the Converse County Commission, which ends in December. He vowed to keep diligently working for his Converse County constituents even as he seeks a new statewide role.