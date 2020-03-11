Converse County General Election 2020 **preliminary results** as of 9:15 p.m. Nov. 3
Converse County Commissioner
Rick Grant 4,468
Mike Colling 4,216
County Clerk
Karen Rimmer 6,222
City Council, Douglas
Ron McNare 1,557
Karl Hertz 1,023* (*see the Nov. 4 Douglas Budget article on Hertz’s upcoming new job in Kodiak, Alaska)
Town Council, Glenrock
John Moulton 806
Margaret Nunn 729
Town Council, Rolling Hills
Bob Sweet 145
Donna Weaver 146
CCSD1 School Board
Tom Holt 2,943
Amy J. Hughes 2,246
J.C. Forgey 2,212
Staci Hill 2,086
Terry Moss 2,031
CCSD2 School Board
Vicki Widiker 1,149
Jared Williams 1,135
Brad Jones 1,047
For complete coverage of the 2020 General Election results, please see this week's issue of the Douglas Budget and Glenrock Independent available early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.
