CORRECTION
Lucy Ticknor’s name was incorrectly spelled in the March 1 edition of the Glenrock Independent on the front page photo, Tiknor Nabs 2nd During Girls State Wrestling Inaugural Year and in the wrestling coverage on page A-11 inside. The Independent sincerely apologizes for this error.
