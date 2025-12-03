County’s officials to host informational town hall meetings March 20, March 27

Converse County elected officials are once again going to hold two public town hall meetings to review the outcomes and impacts of this year’s legislative session.

The first town hall will be at Eastern Wyoming College / Douglas campus at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 20.

A meeting in Glenrock is scheduled for March 27 in the Glenrock Library Meeting Hall at 6 p.m.

“Come visit about some of the changes made by the Wyoming Legislature and how they may affect you,” the county officials said in a release.

The town halls are presented by Converse County Commissioners Jim Willox, Rick Grant, Robert Short, Trent Kaufman and Donald Blackburn; Converse County Assessor Dixie Huxtable; Converse County Clerk Karen Rimmer; Converse County Sheriff Clint Becker; and Converse County Treasurer Joel Schell.

For more information, visit https://www.conversecountywy.gov/admin/CivicAlerts.aspx