County begs for more 2024 election judges

Converse County is actively trying to recruit election judges for 2024 as they try to fill vacant roles and expanded needs this year due to requirements imposed by the legislature and Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.

The county has undertaken a marketing campaign in print and online to try to attract election judges. Most recently, the Converse County Clerk’s Office sent out a release explaining the qualifications and needs for the judges.

“As we prepare for the 2024 Presidential Primary and General Elections, the Converse County Clerk’s Office is actively recruiting election judges,” Clerk Karen Rimmer said in the release. “Election judges make elections possible; without them, our community would not be able to cast ballots on Election Day.

“Election judges are men and women in our community who participate due to a deep and abiding belief in democracy and a desire to protect the critical voting process. Along with the County Clerk’s Office, they are the custodians of the electoral process. By simply serving as an election judge, the act of voting is easier for the voter.”

Rimmer explained too few election judges risks alienating voters and puts the election day process in jeopardy.

“A lack of election judges risks disenfranchising voters by not having the capacity to serve the number of people who come to the polls to vote on Election Day.

“For 2024, there are vacancies we need to fill due to the implementation of chief judges and assistant chief judges at each polling place. Our primary goal is to ensure voters can cast their vote in most secure and effective manner possible, and that election judges have the tools they need to ensure a secure and fair election occurs.

In March of 2023, all current registration and election judges were provided an opportunity to apply to be considered as a chief judge and serve as the “first responders” for each polling place, Rimmer said.

“From this group of applicants, we developed a slate of chief judges, and an initial meeting was held to finalize the implementation of the new positions. The addition of the chief and assistant chief judges will further refine our process. Each polling place will have one chief judge and one assistant judge per election, with the exception of the Dry Creek polling place located in Bill, which will have a chief judge only.”

Rimmer explained the new chief justice role is a positive but means having more judges than in previous years.

“There are many benefits of having chief judges, such as a single point of contact between the Clerk’s Office and polling places; a single point of contact for any poll watchers at the polling place; oversight and assistance for judges with opening and closing procedures and duties throughout the day (e.g., balancing, registering voters, completion of poll books); and having a ‘floater’ judge to ensure all other judges get a break when needed.

“In addition, the chief judge will ensure all chain of custody requirements are met and will direct voters when polling places are busiest to ensure a streamlined and smooth flow of voter traffic.”

Finally, Rimmer said, her office will be seeking wage increases for chief and assistant chief judges based upon increased responsibilities, as well increased wages for all other election and registration judges. Because, all judges are prohibited from leaving the polling place on Election Day, meals are provided – “ a much-appreciated benefit for judges.”

She said Converse County is the only county that provides three meals for election judges, a practice that has been in place for a number of years.

Rimmer said she will also be reaching out to both Converse County school districts and Eastern Wyoming College in an effort to develop an ongoing recruitment plan for high school and college students to serve as election judges. The Douglas School District responded late last week that would be happy to work with Rimmer’s staff to create a judge training program for high school students, she said.

“High school students have served as election judges in the past; they bring a dynamic energy and essential skills to the polling place; they are not intimidated by technology; and they tend to do well with the paperwork requirements of the job. The energy that younger people bring is proven to be appreciated by our more experienced judges,” she said.

“Engaging students in the experience of serving as an election judge can also help foster an attitude of volunteerism and provide a greater understanding and appreciation of one of our greatest freedoms: the opportunity to cast our vote. It helps create lifelong voters.”

Rimmer added that by improving their processes, ensuring judges are paid a fair and appropriate wage and providing judges with everything they need on Election Day, they can recruit enough election, registration and alternate judges needed.

For more information or to complete an application to become a judge, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 307-358-2244; by email at Janeen.morvee@conversecountywy.gov or karen.rimmer@conversecountywy.gov; or come visit the office at the Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas.

Election Judges must be registered to vote in Converse County. For a full list of additional requirements, visit https://conversecountywy.gov/civicalerts.aspx