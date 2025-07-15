County fire ban in place

Citing tinderbox dry conditions which could lead to a dangerous fire, the Converse County commissioners imposed a county-wide partial fire ban on Tuesday, July 14.

Stage 1 fire closures and regulations restrict open flames, including “unrestricted outdoor fires” such as open pit fires at campgrounds. The ban went into effect at noon Tuesday.

Fireworks and all outdoor fires are prohibited in unimproved areas, under the commission order.

Campfires at residences or campsites within a 15-foot cleared radius are allowed, as are trash fires inside containers provided with spark arresters and located within a cleared radius 15 feet between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.; charcoal fires within enclosed grills; acetylene cutting, electric arc welders or metal grinding in a cleared 15 feet radius; and portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed stove and open fire branding.

The commissioners’ order also said exceptions to these restrictions and closures can be made in writing by the appropriate jurisdictional entity.

They based their decision by saying, “The entirety of Converse County . . . has a high fuel load which may result in a potentially high fire danger . . . and the fire danger is aggravated by unrestricted outdoor fires and open fires.”

The county fire warden had to recommend the fire ban before the commissioners could act and pass the resolution.