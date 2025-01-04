Cubin, first woman to represent Wyoming in Congress, to be honored at B&GC breakfast

CASPER – During a meaningful conversation around the breakfast table with her husband and boys, they suggested, “You need to run. Who else is going to do it?”recalled fifth-generation Wyomingite Barbara Cubin.

Encouraged by her family’s confidence in her abilities, she stepped into public service, determined to be a voice for Wyoming.

Cubin will be honored at the 27th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Ford Wyoming Center. The public is invited and there is no cost to attend the breakfast. However, guests are encouraged to consider making a meaningful contribution to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which has an annual operating budget of $5.6 million, providing invaluable programs and mentorship to the youth who need it most.

After graduating from Natrona County High School in Casper, Cubin earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Creighton University in 1969. She married Frederick “Fritz” Cubin, a physician, and they raised two sons, Bill and Eric. Today, Cubin is the proud grandmother of five children. Before entering politics she worked as a chemist, a substitute math and science teacher, and a social worker for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Cubin made history as the first woman to represent Wyoming in Congress, quickly establishing herself as a defender of western state interests in the United States House of Representatives.

She also became one of the highest-ranking women in the GOP, serving as Secretary of the House Republican Conference and chairing the Committee on Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources.

Among her many accomplishments, she championed the establishment of the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, ensuring the state’s rich history would be preserved for generations to come. Cubin’s deep Wyoming roots trace back to her great-grandfather, Frank Howard, who helped build the Crook County Courthouse in Sundance and later contributed to the founding of the town of Shoshone.

Beyond politics, Cubin’s story is one of perseverance, community, and inspiration.

“I tell young people — have confidence in yourself. Put your whole self into what you believe in, body and spirit. When people see your passion, you can accomplish anything.”

The Glenrock Boys & Girls Club is a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

