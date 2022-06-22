Deer Creek Days is ON!

For two decades, Glenrock has welcomed residents and visitors to the annual Deer Creek Days celebration and this year is no exception! Come one, come all, the festivities begin June 24 for two days chock full of food, fun, mud and a variety of lively entertainment.

Several familiar events are taking place again this year, such as concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, but attendees can expect some new activities and new venues, too, according to Chevy Meyer, one of the Deer Creek Days organizers.

“A lot of the events are still the same, except we have new people for the concerts,” Meyer said.

Meyer works at the Converse County Library and is executive director of Elevate Glenrock, an organizational merger earlier this year between the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce and Glenrock Economic Development Council.

“Most of the stuff is going to be at the Town Square, which is cool because they just opened that up,” she said.

There will also be activities downtown and at the park near the river outside of town, which is the site of many previous Deer Creek Days, Meyer said.

Friday’s events include a cookout put on by the Lion’s Club, a talent show at 6:30 p.m., and a concert featuring Wes Brown at 8 p.m.

A book sale on Friday and an art show on Saturday take place at the Glenrock library this year.

The art show, with 60 entries across the board, features an opening welcome toast on June 25 at 1 p.m. and professional and advanced categories in adult, children and youth divisions.

Categories include photography, painting, drawing and 3D art, as well as others, Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place winners within each division, Meyer said. There will also be a people’s choice award selected, which the public can vote for.

Other Saturday activities include a 5K run in the morning, a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m., and a kids fun zone at the rec center.

Sunday’s activities include a car show at 8 a.m., a community church service at 10 a.m., a concert by Chad Lore at 1 p.m., and a duck race at 2 p.m.

20-plus volunteers assisted in putting Deer Creek Days together, Meyer said.

“We try to get as many volunteers as we can. Volunteer recruitment also happens because people really want to see Deer Creek Days grow and flourish,” Meyer said. “The (volunteers) find a part they are interested in and they step up and organize that part.”