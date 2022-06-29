Deer Creek Days 2022: We've got it all!

Deer Creek Days 2022 is

rompin’, stompin’ good time

There’s one thing you can say with surety about Wyoming’s small town celebrations: everyone pitches in to make sure the community – and its visitors – have a fantastic time.

Glenrock’s Deer Creek Days was packed to the brim with activities for three days to keep kids from 9-to-99 busy from dusk ‘til dawn.

The event drew people from outside The Rock, too. One woman on her way back to Montana from Colorado June 24 said she stopped in Glenrock to get gas, then decided to stay once she observed the festivities. She and her three children were watching the talent show Friday night.

“We were just passing through. This just seemed like the perfect little place. You know . . . the perfect Hallmark, postcard town. It’s so cute!” River Hendrix gushed.

Hallmarky or not, the town came together in a big way and it showed, from the Glenrock Library’s book sale to the pig mud wrestling, to the Lion’s Club cookout, talent show and so much more.

Highlights included rodeo events Friday and Saturday nights, a huge street dance and live music and, of course, the parade down Birch Street Saturday midday.

Many of the activities were favorites of prior years. The talent show had a total of four participants – and, that’s grown by one person from last year’s event.

In the 12-years old and under category, Lamond Lamoreaux again won first place for his astonishing magic acts, and Mircades Ramseier won first place in the age 13-19 category, showcasing her vocal talents with a crowd-pleasing song. There were no talent acts in the age 20 and above category.

Elevate Glenrock reported that there were a whopping 55 parade float entries, and townsfolk lined both sides of the street from the 4-Aces to the volunteer fire department. Winners of the most patriotic division are Spring Branch Ranch/Augustine Construction, Christy Hoskinson, and the Glenrock Health Center, according to the organization. Best decorated bicycles went to Blakey Watson and Jessica Penwarden.

The car show, mud volleyball, cornhole tournament, community church service, duck race and kiddy fun zone were well-attended on Sunday.

Mud volleyball usually draws numerous teams and onlookers who aren’t afraid to get down and dirty in the least.

Amid the shrieks, hollering and ball-slamming, the teammates apparently were having the times of their lives.