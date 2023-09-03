Despite the Herd's dedication, determination and drive, one win just wasn't enough

Entering the 3A East Regional tournament the Glenrock High School boys basketball team proved it has the tools to earn a State bid. They play aggressive defense and have several playmakers on the offensive end of the court.

The Herders did not disappoint defensively as they didn’t allow more than 53 points in any game at regionals. However, they struggled scoring points throughout the tournament and that kept the team one game shy of qualifying for State.

Though the season ended a week sooner than hoped, Glenrock battled through three games that all went to the wire, but they needed to win two of them.

The Herders opened regionals with a defensive juggernaut. They were unable to gain any momentum in a 38-34 loss to Wheatland. That setback put Glenrock in a must-win situation again Newcastle. GHS regained just enough of its offensive touch to beat the Dogies 50-39.

It took a little time to get going but the Herders got on track. After two scoreless minutes by both teams to start the game, Charlie Schowengerdt scored the first points of the game. Mason O’Brien and Logan Jones followed with buckets to give the team a 10-5 advantage after one quarter.

Newcastle owned the second frame. It scored a game-high 14 points and cut GHS’ lead to one at halftime, 20-19.

Glenrock stormed out of the halftime gate determined to not let this game get away. Casey Sarvey and Schowengerdt scored seconds apart before Jones scored six in row to go the ahead 30-19.

The Herders never let up the rest of the game. Jones went on to score 10 points in the quarter and Ayden Moulton hit a clutch bucket to give GHS a 36-27 lead going into the fourth period.

Mason O’Brien and Jones scored early and the team cruised to the win and another game.

Glenrock faced Torrington in another must-win game. It was a battle for every minute as neither team led by more than five points.

After a back and forth first half, it continued in the second where Moulton hit his free throw to put GHS ahead 22-21. The lead changed three more times, including when Moulton nailed a three pointer to put his team in front again 27-25.

The Trailblazers hit a trey to reclaim the lead until Sarvey scored again to give GHS a 29-28 edge. However, Torrington scored the final two baskets to carry a 32-29 advantage into the final period.

Glenrock never led again. The Herders got within five at 41-36 before the Trailblazers used free throws to pull away for the win and end Glenrock’s season.